CHARLESTON — McDowell County is the only area county exempt from a new requirement that went into effect Jan. 1 related to an employment rule to qualify for the state SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits.
As part of a package of changes to the program, formerly referred to as “food stamps,” approved by the state Legislature last year, able-bodied adults in the age range of 18 to 49 must work or participate in an educational or volunteer program for at least 20 hours a week in order to receive benefits.
Called Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents (ABAWC), exceptions include people with dependents, the disabled, pregnancy or veterans from military service.
However, counties must meet certain criteria for the requirements to take effect.
Jessica N. Holstein, assistant director of communications for the state Department of Health and Human Resources, said when the overall changes went into effect in October 2018 those reasons for a county to be exempt include a recent unemployment rate of over 10 percent and a recent 24-month average unemployment rate 20 percent above the national unemployment rate for that same 24-month period,
“DHHR must apply those federal criteria on a county-by-county basis beginning October 1, 2018,” she said.
Anyone now receiving SNAP benefits in the counties that fall under the new “able-bodied” requirement will continue to receive benefits for three months.
After that, they must follow the guidelines to continue the benefits.
Holstein said a SNAP Employment and Training (E&T) worker will counsel recipients and assist them in identifying opportunities to meet the requirements. They have contacts in their communities with various schools, sponsors and training programs.
Should a SNAP recipient find a training program in which they are interested, staff will work with both the participant and the program to determine suitability based on federal and state policies, she said.
If recipients fail to meet requirements, benefits will end after those three months.
Regardless of the criteria, though, all counties must have work, training or volunteer requirements for everyone receiving SNAP benefits no later than Oct. 1, 2022. So barring further legislative action the requirements will eventually be phased in statewide, Holstein added.
The new requirement will go into effect in Mercer, Monroe and Summers counties.
“The goal of this policy is to provide needed employment and training opportunities for those defined as an ABAWD in the identified counties,” said Linda Watts, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Children and Families, in a recent announcement. “The counties selected for this program have the lowest unemployment rates in West Virginia, which indicates an economic environment conducive to workforce re-entry.”
36 of the state’s 55 counties are required to enact the new criteria.
After passage of the change last year, local legislators weighed in on the reasons.
“I’m certainly not in favor of taking food away from people,” Del. Joe Ellington (R-Mercer County) said. “However, it’s been stated numerous occasions that these are people with no dependents and are in a healthy age group and are able-bodied. They have the ability to work or volunteer. We would like to see people try to improve their quality of life by getting a job or volunteering.”
“What this bill is all about is trying to not only help people in this narrow group to obtain independence but also make sure the integrity of the program is preserved for those who really need it as well as the confidence of the public,” Del. John Shott (R-Mercer County) said. “It’s a good bill. Can I say it’s perfect? I don’t think I could say that about any piece of legislation. But it is good legislation. The DHHR wants it and they need it to operate the program.”
Shott also said people could show cause if they could not keep commitment to the program due to circumstances beyond their control, including illness, illness of a household member, a household emergency or inability to travel to work.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.