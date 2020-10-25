BLUEFIELD — Bluefield State College has embarked on a trajectory to not only breathe life into an institution that has struggled in recent years, but also to further distinguish the historical institution with a university designation.
“Becoming a university would give us a higher aspirational level,” he said last week after being formally inaugurated as the college’s new president, a ceremony that was delayed because of the pandemic.
“Universities have a large reach in terms of attracting students,” he said. “Becoming a university also attracts more international students.”
The path to that includes offering graduate programs at BSC, which is celebrating 125 years after starting as a college offering a quality education to black students in the region.
“We have three graduate programs pending,” he said of the process that includes a review by the Higher Education Policy Commission.
When Capehart came to the campus in January 2019 as the college’s interim president, his visions of the college’s potential started forming quickly, from the first on-campus housing in more than 50 years to a football team to an expansion of facilities and opportunities.
During his recent formal inauguration (the first one scheduled was postponed because of the pandemic), he said the college now has a “visionary board of governors; a talented faculty; dedicated staff; passionate and loyal alumni; and supportive and reassuring community leaders.”
That has provided a foundation for him to aggressively pursue the most significant changes the college has seen in decades, including the recent announcement of using the former Bluefield Regional Medical Center for the college’s health science programs with housing and a cafeteria included.
The college also recently started construction of the first on-campus housing since 1968, the first of four “quads” that will house 30 students each.
All of the changes under way are designed not only to continue seeing about 95 percent of all graduates walk directly into high-paying jobs after graduation, but also to create a college community and experience as well as build character and citizenship.
“Building the whole student is extremely important,” he said. “That is part of being educated. It’s more than just gaining knowledge. You must apply that knowledge…”
Higher education is not a matter of the number of degrees awarded after students spend a certain number of hours of “seat time” and demonstrate a minimum of aptitude, he said.
The purpose is to have a strategy to produce an “educated person,” who will be ready for “real world success through a curriculum that assures” competency, skills, an ethical foundation and being a productive and participating citizen.
The college and students are also going to concentrate more on community involvement, he added, with a Good Neighbor Initiative launched.
One of those arenas of involvement is the arts.
“We don’t have a drama or music department,” he said. “But there are opportunities in the community. We want to encourage that, and get involved with local performing arts groups.”
It is a holistic approach that supports a “vibrant and robust student life,” a “residential experience,” he said, as well as providing extra-curricular activities and opportunities in the community.
“Our ability to engage our alumni, our supporters and our community is vital to advancing our mission – in building our brand – in providing experiential training and job opportunities for our students - and in spreading the word among potential students that Bluefield State keeps its promise,” he said.
That promise as a HBCU (Historic Black Colleges and Universities) to parents and students has always been a “well-paid job in a respectable profession that will fulfill their passion.”
“Higher education used to be diploma mills,” he said. “There was way too much emphasis on quantity instead of quality.”
But at BSC, it is all about the individual and learning to be good at whatever they study.
Capehart uses a quote by Booker T. Washington: “The world cares little about what a man knows; it cares more about what a man is able to do.”
A quality education includes classes that are not just teaching subject matter, he said, but also cognitive skills, and how to think by communicating and working in groups.
Faculty members are all on board with this model, he said, especially the ability to help students communicate.
“We want them to be able to talk to employers and then they know this person has the communication skills to succeed,” he said.
What the college offers is also changing, he said, with the four core programs – business, health sciences, engineering and education – expanding as needed.
“Many programs are growing within each one of these areas,” he said.
That is one reason the college now has a Campus Development Plan, which will provide more space for expanded programs, all of which mean good jobs for graduates by catering to market demands.
“We can’t go beyond where we are right now,” he said of the limited facilities on campus.
That is why the BRMC project is exciting.
“It’s a great, great opportunity for us,” he said. “We are very excited about that. It will free up space on campus.”
Health sciences is slated to move into the hospital for the fall 2021 semester, if all preparations are complete.
“The architect has already looked at it,” he said. “We are getting down to the nuts and bolts of how it will look.”
Capehart said the college is working well with Princeton Community Hospital on the project. PCH bought BRMC last year, but for financial reasons closed most of the hospital after the pandemic hit. However, PCH continues to maintain an Emergency Department there.
“Both of us see the needs we can fill, and the opportunities,” he said.
With all of the changes being made at the college, seven committees have been formed to cover policy and planning, finance, academics, community engagement, campus facilities development, athletics and student life.
When the board of governors meet, it’s all business, Capehart said, and any proposal that is coming before the board has already been vetted by one of the committees.
Capehart made it clear that everyone at the college is on board with the goals and has the talent, experience and commitment to get the job done.
He also is confident of board members.
“They are involved,” he said. “They provide knowledge and experience … they are very actively involved in this.”
As these changes are made, that basic focus on each student will be front and center, he said.
