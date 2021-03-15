BLUEFIELD — Equipment is already on site and some dirt is being moved for Bluefield Transit Authority’s (BAT) new $2.7 million transfer station on Bluefield Avenue.
City Manager Dane Rideout said an official groundbreaking ceremony will take place soon, but it is contingent on when Gov. Jim Justice can attend.
“We are working on that now,” he said, adding that with COVID restrictions and unpredictable weather the event will be held at the Bluefield Arts Center rather than the construction site.
“We would love to do it at the site,” he said, “but we also need to have control over how many people are there.”
Rideout said it’s “very essential” to have the Governor in Bluefield for the event since he was instrumental in helping move the project forward.
The new state-of-the-art facility will be located on a 2.5-acre parcel beside Flowers Bakery.
Swope Construction recently was awarded the contract to construct the facility by the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT), with money for the project coming from the Federal Transit Administration.
Rideout said Swope recently received the notice to proceed.
The station will finally provide BAT riders a new, modern station, complete with restrooms.
Riders had been using an open-air shelter/kiosk on Princeton Avenue for years and then more recently a temporary outside hub at the old Gulf Station on Bluefield Avenue.
Dick Landreth, Vice President of Swope Construction, recently said the new transfer station has 2,200 square feet of space.
“It’s an exciting project,” he said. “I think it’s an indication of what Dane Rideout (Bluefield City Manager) and the city are trying to, indicating the progress to come in Bluefield. They have been working on this project for awhile and deserve a lot of credit for being patient and wrapping this up. They are really excited about it.”
Rideout said earlier the new transfer station will be of benefit to many people.
“When completed, this facility will afford BAT riders and drivers a safe, enclosed, handicap-accessible facility to wait when transferring buses,” he said. “No longer will riders be exposed to heat, cold, wind, rain or snow while waiting to transfer buses. The facility will also include accessible restrooms. It will significantly increase the safety, comfort and dignity of BAT riders.”
Landreth said Swope Construction was happy to get the contract and the property is located across the street from the company’s Bluefield office.
“Our office gets to see the construction,” he said, adding that is a rare treat for many who may not always make it to job sites. “This is going to be good for everyone.”
