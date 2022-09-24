WELCH — Heavy equipment has arrived at the Coalfields Expressway construction site in McDowell County.
Crews have been clear-cutting along the 5.1 mile path of the future four-lane corridor, according to Welch Mayor Harold McBride.
“They are moving in their heavy equipment. It comes in daily,” McBride said. “They have pretty much finished all of the clear cutting they needed to do.”
A path has been cleared all the way to the old board of education building in Welch.
McBride said residents of Welch are pleased to see the start of construction on the Coalfields Expressway.
“It’s very exciting, and it’s very good for Welch,” he said. “It gives your whole community an uplift. It’s a long-time coming. It will help tremendously.”
Much of the ongoing work is occurring high atop Indian Ridge, and isn’t currently visible from the road below, including the Stewart Street section of Welch.
The work is being completed by Bizzack Construction of Lexington, Ky.
Gov. Jim Justice deserves credit for getting the road started in McDowell County, county commissioner Michael Brooks said.
“I’m very thankful the governor has directed funding here for the Coalfields Expressway, and it’s a big push for our county,” Brooks said. “I’ve fought for it for five years. We’ve seen work in Raleigh County and Wyoming County, and it has now come to fruition (for McDowell). I’m tickled to death.”
Brooks said the new four-lane corridor will help in attracting new jobs and businesses to McDowell County.
“It’s very exciting,” Frances Hale, director of the McDowell County Economic Development Authority, added. “For that to come in and get people access to Beckley and different places, it will be a lot easier.”
Hale said officials hope to see new business growth in the county once the new four-lane corridor is finished.
The 5.1 mile section of the Coalfields Expressway is a $148 million project. It is being completed with state funding and is a part of Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads To Prosperity program.
The four-lane will begin near the Federal Corrections Institution off Route 16 just north of Welch. The project includes the construction of two ramps, two bridges, and will require more than 16 million yards of excavation. More than 10,000 feet of large diameter drainage pipe will also be put in place for the project.
Once the 5.1 mile stretch of the road is finished, it will connect McDowell County with neighboring Wyoming County, and eventually Raleigh County.
In West Virginia, the Coalfields Expressway extends through McDowell, Wyoming and Raleigh counties. The Virginia section of the expressway will extend through Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise counties.
Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
