KIMBALL — EPA Administrator Michael Regan listened as a McDowell County resident told him about having to use creek water for basic needs and haul in coal mine water for drinking; it was among the experiences the EPA leader had Tuesday while touring the county and learning more about the need many West Virginians have for drinkable water.
Regan visited several places in McDowell County as part of “Journey to Justice” tour to spotlight the lack of drinking water and wastewater infrastructure many of West Virginia’s rural communities face. He started his tour by visiting a Premier home that does not have access to public water. The EPA administrator then visited the Five Loaves & Two Fishes Foodbank in Kimball where Director Linda McKinney told him that besides food, the most requested item is drinking water.
The “Journey to Justice” tour focuses on historically disadvantaged communities such as low income communities, communities of color, tribal communities and others, Regan said. The tour involves talking with people at their homes and where they gather, and then listening to them and learning from them.
“It’s important that we get out from behind the desk in Washington DC and meet community members where they are,” Regan said at the food bank. “We know that McDowell County is struggling with access to clean, safe, affordable drinking water, so we’re here today on the ground meeting with families who have experienced it firsthand.”
Regan said that federal funding that will help improve water infrastructure is available.
“We know that the county has been struggling from a resource standpoint and that state has as well, but that’s not unique,” he said. “Counties and cities all across the country have been struggling. Thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure law, the EPA has $50 billion to focus on water infrastructure projects. This year alone West Virginia will receive over $80 million to begin tackling this problem, so now we finally have the resources that we can match to the solutions communities have had for decades. We’re going to match those funds to those solutions and get people safe, affordable drinking water.”
This federal assistance comes in the form of grants, forgivable loans and technical assistance, he said.
“Many of these communities have access to solutions, but don’t have access to the resources and don’t have the infrastructure in place to apply for the grants and the loans, so EPA is providing resources for technical assistance so they can be successful in applying for these grants and loans so they can finally get the clean water they deserve,” Regan said.
While visiting Five Loaves & Two Fishes, Regan was given a brief tour of a water distilling system which uses solar power. The system is part of the Appalachian Water Project, which works with the nonprofit DigDeep organization. McKinney’s husband, Bob McKinney, who works locally with DigDeep, explained how the system distills water and could be used in remote areas that do not have access to water infrastructure.
“Today you’ll be drinking the best water in the county,” Linda McKinney told Regan. “And I make the best coffee in the county.”
“If a system like this works, it could be life changing,” Regan said.
“I think technology like the ones I saw today are very promising,” Regan said later. “The technology that DigDeep is sponsoring here as a prototype, and if it can be a concept that’s proven, we will have a new technology that provides safe drinking water to people all across this county. We have to continue to invest in these technologies while we rebuild the infrastructure.”
Sonny Barton, who lives at Whittaker Ridge about an hour’s drive from Kimball, showed Regan the results of a drinking water test conducted last November by Biological Systems Engineering at Virginia Tech. The test showed that both coliform bacteria and E. coli were present, “indicating fecal contamination and an associated health risk,” according to the report. He was advised to boil the water before using it.
Barton told Regan that he hauls water to his home every week, often hauling 600 gallons at a time. He gets water from a nearby creek, but he also hauls in drinking water from a spring coming from a coal mine. Regan asked him how long it took to bring water from the spring, and Barton replied that the drive took about 25 minutes one way, and he make three or four trips in one day to make sure he had enough.
“I don’t let it (water supply) go dry if I can help it,” Barton said, adding he also watches weather forecasts to make sure he can stay head of storms that could keep him from going to the spring.
Executive Director Jina Belcher of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority also spoke with Regan about local efforts to help all residents of McDowell County and other parts of the coalfields region get the water infrastructure they need.
“We really wanted to make sure that the administrator saw that there’s really a southern West Virginia capacity that’s willing to come in and help with water and waste water infrastructure in McDowell County,” Belcher said. “So we want to figure out how to leverage the assets in the New River Gorge region to really help the coalfields in McDowell County. These projects aren’t easy and we know there’s limited capacity in McDowell organizations that we partner with already like the (public service districts) and we want to figure how we can really bring some capacity to these projects and across the finish line in McDowell.”
