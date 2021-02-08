BLUEFIELD, Va. — New businesses that do hair and nails, offer a place to eat and a place to relax by throwing axes are coming to downtown Bluefield, Va.
The upcoming Envision Center at 115 Spring Street is the future home of three businesses, according to Billie “B.J.” Roberts, community development coordinator for the Town of Bluefield, Va.
“It’s a type of business incubator the (Bluefield) Industrial Development Authority (IDA) has been working for about a year now,” Roberts said. “It’s the old gray metal building that’s at the corner of Spring Street, South College (Avenue) and Virginia Avenue, But now if you go down there, it’s kind of tan with white trim.’
As a business incubator, the Envision Center will help start-up retailers and service businesses by providing space, helping entrepreneurs create a business plan and by offering ongoing assistance to the tenants.
“We actually have three signed leases,” Roberts said. “The first business is The Grind. They were our first tenant. The owner’s name is Colin O’Donnell. He was actually one of the winners of the Tazewell County Business Challenge in 2019. He was the grand prize winner. It’s kind of like a Shark Tank challenge. They win a small grant, about $5,000.”
The Envision Center’s purpose is to help grown new businesses to take the place of others that have closed.
“We had an idea, a vision to take that building downtown, which is in the heart, the center of our downtown and make it a type of business incubator to make it a catalyst for our vision of our future downtown,” she said. “We knew that we were about to come upon a moment of what my IDA chair likes to call ‘the changing of the guard.’ We had several businesses that were going into retirement downtown, so we wanted to take this opportunity to kind of help the businesses that we thought, and that we know through surveys, people would want to see in our downtown area.”
When the pandemic started, The Grind “pivoted so well by offering a food truck,” Roberts recalled. The restaurant also started expanding its menu, and this led to changes in the business incubator’s layout.
“When they started to go just from bagels to serving hamburgers and things like that, we knew that we had to make some adjustments to our build out kitchen-wise,” she said.
Another business called Axe to Grind will be a place where people can throw axes at targets. Similar businesses have opened in other parts of the country.
“You can YouTube it. It’s growing,” Roberts stated. “It’s kind of like darts, but with axes. Their atmosphere will be very modern, yet Appalachian style.”
A third business, the Lady Project Salon and Academy, will offer services for hair, nails and lashes, she added.
“We were thrilled to be able to offer spaces for all three of these tenants who were looking for a space for their vision. We’re really excited to have these businesses open all in 2021. As for as the IDA’s part of it, construction on the inside on The Grind and the Axe to Grind side is almost complete and it will be up to them when they decide to open their businesses,” Roberts said. “We have some construction going on on the outside. We’re pretty much redoing the whole look of the outside of the building. As soon as the weather breaks, we’ll be able to see some progress as far as that goes.”
An additional downtown project is taking place outside the upcoming Envision Center.
“Another part of the project I should mention is our community patio. This is a community project being funded through Rally Bluefield Va. It’s a project through UVA Wise A $3,000 mini grant was funded by the Thompson Foundation,” Roberts said.
“The whole point of Rally is to carry through a project or projects in your downtown area and throughout that process, you’ll be able to find some new community leaders, so that’s been a really exciting process,” she said. “We’ve had to slow down a bit because of COVID, but we’ve picked back up. And if you go down there and check it out, you’ll see be able to see that our retaining wall patio part is almost finished and we’ll be scheduling a time for our community members to actually come down and hand-lay the pavers together. They’ll be able to have a part in that, so that’s pretty exciting as well.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.