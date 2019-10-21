BLUEFIELD — If attendance to an event for entrepreneurs in Bluefield last week is any indication, residents are eager to join the business world.
The “E2E” (Entrepreneur 2 Entrepreneur) workshop, which had been previously called “Meet the Millennials,” was held last week and about 70 entrepreneurs attended.
“I was hoping for 40 to 45,” said Jim Spencer, Bluefield’s director of economic and community development and creator of the event. “It shows there is an interest in starting a business in our area.”
Spencer started the “Meet the Millennials” program three years ago as a networking opportunity for young people to learn from existing successful business owners as well as educators in the business field.
But the popularity of the program attracted older entrepreneurs so he changed the name to “E2E” to make in more all-inclusive.
“When people are starting a business, they really don’t know how to get started,” he said, and the idea is to learn from people who understand their needs and how to help them.
Spencer said 10 local businesses were represented at last week’s event, held at the Bluefield Arts Center Theater.
“Bluefield State College, Bluefield College and Concord University all had people there as well,” he said. “It was a great event.”
The program is open for everyone in the region, he said, not just local residents and businesses.
It’s also free, and gives attendees a chance to learn, to pave the way for their ideas becoming reality.
“The event is open to anyone in the region that either wants to start a business or is an existing business and would like to network with other business owners,” he said.
Spencer said it’s kind of like speed dating as participants move to table to table, learning from successful entrepreneurs.
“Each year the program includes 10 business owners who start out at separate tables with attendees evenly distributed across the 10 tables,” he said. “The business owners speak and network with the attendees at that particular table for 12 minutes. When time is called, the business owners rotate to the next table and the process starts over.”
Those businesses and their representatives who participated last week included Cecelia Thompson and Brandon Gilbert - Starry Eyes Media; Daniel Wells - Pita Pit and Bluewell Family Pharmacy; Shannon Remines - Industrial Plating & Machine; Ron Satterfield - Dairy Queen; Tim Havens - New York Life Insurance; Justin Hamm - BeltTech, Inc.; Charlie Cole - Cole Harley-Davidson; Donna Lowe - The Mud Pit ATV Resort; Jim Corner - True Line, Inc.; and Jared Spencer - Loud N Clear Stereo and Customs, and Kairos Resort in Glen Lyn.
“I try to get different people to keep it fresh each year,” he said.
The next E2E event will be held in February 2020.
“We will hold it during National Entrepreneurship Week,” Spencer said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.