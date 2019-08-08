PRINCETON — Starting Monday, Aug. 12, visitors to the Mercer County Courthouse will be using a different entrance.
County Administrator Vicky Reed said the entrance now used will be temporarily closed and all visitors must come through the south (South Walker) entrance on the opposite end of the courthouse.
“We will be starting our ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessibility ramp and we are going to close the north entrance of the courthouse and we are going to switch the security entrance to the south side,” she said. “We will be putting up signs to notify the public they will need to go to the other side of the courthouse.”
Reed said it will be temporary for about “three to four months” as the ramp is constructed.
“We will move all of the security down to the other door (during construction),” she said.
Once the work is finished, the entrance will return to the north side and the south entrance will once again be closed.
During construction, the existing ADA entrance at the Sheriff’s Department will remain open.
The county commission unanimously accepted a bid from Main Street Building LLC in Princeton for $227,100 to erect the accessibility ramp in June.
The plan for improved accessibility includes a disabled access ramp, new front steps, and replacing the sidewalk along the courthouse’s north side.
When the courthouse was built in 1930, neither its entrances nor stairs was designed with handicap accessibility in mind.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
