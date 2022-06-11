When I was younger, I was always at the lake. When I was really little I spent most of my time with my grandparents at their camper, and when my sister was old enough to be able to enjoy going out there, my parents got us a camper to spend our time together on the lake.
Of course, when I was younger, my favorite activity consisted of finding sticks and breaking them with my papaw, but as I got older, me and my sister had our fun swimming and spending time just playing outside.
We stopped going as much when me and my sister got a little older because we had more responsibilities like sports and school, but when I was 15 years old, I went bowfishing for the first time.
Growing up in rural east Tennessee, I was used to doing outdoorsy things such as hunting, fishing, and activities of that nature, so once I learned about bowfishing, I felt it was a hobby I could really enjoy.
My parents were the ones that took me as they were the ones that always taught me how to do things like this. It was mostly my dad, but my mom was their too just having fun doing things with the family.
My dad was always trying to get me and my sister to go with him hunting and fishing just so we could have a good time and get away from the house for a while.
My family had come to learning about bowfishing when my mother held her annual golf tournament in memory of my papaw, Larry Schofield. For the tournament, several people from the sportsman channels reached out to play and be able to film it for their shows.
One of the guys from the sportsman channel introduced my parents to the sport and invited them to Delaware to try it out. They did go and really enjoyed it, which is why they introduced it to me and my sister.
I was really nervous the first time I went because I’m a bit a perfectionist, so if I am not good at something as soon as I try it, I get very frustrated and bothered quickly.
When I finally did get to do it, I turned out to be pretty decent at it and found that I really enjoyed doing it.
I finished the night with 11 fish out of the 17 that we got, which really impressed my dad. Although he claimed it was beginners luck until he took me again, where I then shot a good amount of the fish we got that time too.
This was not my first go-around with a bow and arrow as I had been practicing archery for year. I found I had a knack for it, but shooting into water is a bit different than just shooting at a target on land.
The biggest differences included aiming lower because of the arrow refracting once it hits the water and not using a release with the bow. The boat is also always moving because you use a trolling motor to ride along the banks of the lake, so you have to learn how to shoot while you are still in motion.
We mostly fish for Carp and Gar which has taught me that swimming in the lake is very scary because I now know what kind of large fish lurk in the water with me. If you do not know what Gar look like, I insist you look it up to know why these fish scare me out of the water.
Other than that, in the time that I’ve been bowfishing, I’ve introduced it to several of my friends, and they all loved it as much as I do.
It has now been seven years since my first time going, and every year, I still get just as excited as summer and warm night.
