TAZEWELL, Va. — Three counties in Southwest Virginia have entered into an agreement to share the expense and then revenue from a “fish farm” project that will bring hundreds of jobs to the region.
Tazewell County Supervisors Chair Charlie Stacy said Tazewell, Russell and Buchanan counties have approved a Participation Agreement.
“All three counties would contribute $1 million to Project Jonah after Jonah has met certain investment and performance metrics,” he said. “In exchange, Buchanan would receive 30 percent of the tax revenue it generates and Tazewell/Russell would receive 35 percent each.”
Stacy said that revenue would be coming in about 2023 onward, “given that Jonah will take at least three years to get to the point where fish can start to be grown.”
The facility, which has been billed as the “world’s largest fully integrated indoor salmon aquaculture facility,” will be located near Richlands.
Del. James W. “Will” Morefield, R-Tazewell County, said recently Project Jonah will bring much-needed jobs.
“The number of direct jobs is roughly 230 because salmon requires the use of more mechanized equipment, but the capital investment increased significantly from the original estimate,” he said. “Roughly 300 to 350 construction jobs will be created over a 3.5 year period and hundreds more of indirect jobs will be created when the facility is operational. There is the potential for new support businesses to be established as well. Those businesses would service the facility.”
In an article in “Fish Farmer Magazine,” it is a large project, estimated to cost $200 million with a production target of 20,000 tons per year.
Morefield said the Israeli company, Aqua Maof, will provide the farming technology with Pure Salmon LLC operating the facility. 8F Asset Management will be funding the project.
Morefield said the facility will also be one of the largest private capital investments in the history of Southwest Virginia. “The facility will be the size of roughly 28 football fields,” he said. “The project has been ongoing since I first traveled to Israel in 2013 seeking out economic opportunities for our region. A lot of people said the project would never come to fruition but we were determined to not give up.”
After his initial work, a delegation from Tazewell County traveled to Israel in early 2015 to learn more about the possibilities associated with the venture.
They then partnered with Virginia Tech’s Corporate Research Center and an Israeli company that owns and operates similar types of facilities around the world in hopes of developing the Project Jonah concept for Southwest Virginia.
The county hopes to make a formal announcement of the project soon, Stacy said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
