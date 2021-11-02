WASHINGTON — “Enough is enough. Just do your job.”
That was U.S. Senator Joe Manchin’s message Tuesday to fellow lawmakers, including Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives, who have yet to take up the bipartisan infrastructure bill, a measure that will provide federal dollars for roads, bridges, broadband and other hard infrastructure across the nation.
The West Virginia Democrat, a centrist in the evenly split U.S. Senate whose support is critical in order for Democrats to advance their political agenda, said there is no reason why the bipartisan infrastructure bill can’t be passed independently of the larger $1.75 trillion social spending and climate package that President Joe Biden and majority Democrats are backing.
“When I got to my wit’s end yesterday, I said enough is enough. Do your job,” Manchin said in a conference call with West Virginia reporters. “I said you’ve got a bill in front of you and it’s basically bipartisan.”
Manchin said he and other lawmakers are working on the social spending and climate bill in “good faith,” adding that the ongoing negotiations over that larger bill shouldn’t hold up a vote on the smaller bipartisan infrastructure bill, a measure that clocks in at about $1 trillion dollars.
“That shouldn’t hold up the infrastructure bill one iota,” Manchin said.
Biden made headlines Tuesday when he said he was confident that Manchin would ultimately come around to supporting the spending measure.
Manchin didn’t offer a direct rebuttal Tuesday to Biden’s prediction, instead only offering an explanation.
“To sign off means you’ve signed off on everything,” Manchin said, using an example that if he had signed off on 10 of 12 items, it doesn’t mean he has agreed on everything.
Manchin also was asked about controversial comments reportedly made by U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., who suggested Monday that Manchin’s lack of complete support for Biden’s “Build Back Better Plan” suggested he was anti-Black, anti-child, anti-immigrant and a racist.
“It’s probably best not to respond to that,” Manchin said. “I understand that emotions are running high. I think everyone who knows me will judge me if they think I’m racist or anti-this or anti-that. I was raised in a little coal mining town. I have compassion for everyone and I don’t see race as an issue. She just doesn’t know me. I think that’s the best I can say. She just doesn’t know me.”
Manchin said the Build Back Better package started out at more than $3 trillion, which he couldn’t support. Manchin said he later told Biden he could only support $1.5 trillion, but said Biden came back and said he couldn’t support anything below $2 trillion. Manchin said he was now at $1.75 trillion as part of the ongoing, good-faith, negotiations.
Manchin released a lengthy statement Monday that suggested he couldn’t support the $1.75 trillion spending package without first determining its impact on inflation, the national debt and the U.S. economy. He reiterated those concerns Tuesday.
“I’m very concerned about inflation,” Manchin said. “I hear every day from West Virginians that the price of gas, with them going to work, is hard on them and the price of groceries. So this is real.”
Manchin also repeated his concern Tuesday that the bipartisan hard infrastructure bill was being “held hostage” by lawmakers until the larger social spending and climate bill is passed.
“I’m not going to sign off on a couple of things that I think are in there that need a lot more work,” he said, later adding that there was agreement on about 90 percent of the items included in the spending bill.
“But the devil is in the details,” Manchin added, while also conceding that Biden’s Build Back Better plan isn’t very popular in West Virginia, which is now a heavily Republican state.
“I hear from all of West Virginia, and it’s not running popular in West Virginia,” Manchin said of the social spending, climate change package. “All of the social expansion, people are a little bit hesitant because they know what comes from it.”
However, Manchin said the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which would fund roads, bridges and broadband in West Virginia, is popular with residents of the Mountain State. That measure also is expected to provide new federal dollars for the King Coal Highway and Coalfields Expressway projects in southern West Virginia.
Manchin also addressed the clean-energy aspects of Biden’s measure, arguing that “the bottom line is there is more coal being used in the world now than ever before. Because you have developing nations coming on strong and that’s their preference.”
While America has fewer coal-fired plants today than ever before, Manchin said China, India and other countries are busy building more coal-fired plants.
“So you can see where this is going,” he said. “India is now up to 900 and building a hundred more.”
Manchin also confirmed the tentative deal on Medicare prescriptions announced earlier in the day Tuesday by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, which is part of the $1.75 trillion spending package.
“I’m understanding it could be about $200 billion in savings over a 10-year period,” Manchin said of the Medicare deal.
Further elaborating upon the massive spending package, Manchin said he is in agreement with the pre-K child care care component of the plan, as well as a faith-based inclusion of the measure.
But he didn’t commit to the hearing, vision and dental care expansions of the health care component of the spending bill, but he did express support for paid family leave.
Manchin said it is difficult to support a massive expansion of social programs at this time when vital lifelines like Social Security and Medicare face potential insolvency by 2030.
“You have to make sure your financial house is in order before you start expanding more,” he said.
The veteran West Virginia Democrat, also a former governor of the Mountain State, began Tuesday’s media briefing by stating that he has been working in “good faith” with fellow lawmakers on the Build Back Better reconciliation bill. But he reiterated his concerns about the nearly $29 trillion in national debt the country is facing, and how Biden’s plan could add to that debt and further inflame inflation.
“We have been working for a long time,” he said of the spending bill. “I’ve been dealing in good faith. You have to be upfront with people so you know where you are standing.”
Manchin, who at times has been criticized by both the national news media and fellow Democrats, said his critics will have to wait until 2024, which is when his term in the U.S. Senate expires.
“The only thing I can say to all of my friends who feel that way is in 2024 you have another shot,” Manchin said. “You can get rid of me once and for all in 2024.”
Charles Owens
