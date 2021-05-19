CHARLESTON — A 19-state coalition of attorneys general has sent President Joe Biden a letter calling on him to support additional energy infrastructure following the recent Colonial pipeline shutdown, which caused price spikes, fuel shortages and long lines at gasoline stations across southern and eastern states.
In a letter sent this week to the White House, the coalition detailed the harm caused by President Biden’s efforts to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline and urged him to put Americans’ national security and the environment first. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey was among the 19 attorneys general who signed it.
“Americans depend upon safe and secure energy supplies, which is why we must build and maintain robust energy infrastructure that is resilient in the face of accidents and sabotage,” the attorneys general said in the letter. “A temporary shutdown of one pipeline’s full-capacity operations shouldn’t bring half the country to the brink. We need more safe and clean energy sources.”
Morrisey and the other attorneys general contended in the letter that recent issues with the Colonial pipeline show the widespread panic and disruption that can result when just one pipeline system goes off-line. They noted how the Biden administration quickly relaxed rules to secure energy supply chains, alleviate shortages and avoid potential supply disruptions to the affected communities.
In Southwest Virginia, many local motorists rushed to buy gas May 11 after Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency. Stations in Bluefield, Va. reported having lines of customers waiting at their pumps, sometimes extending out their parking lots and into the street. In West Virginia, gas stations in border areas like Mercer County saw an influx of customers, too.
Some local stations posted notices stating that customers could fuel their vehicles, but they could not fill up gasoline cans and other containers. These signs were set out after managers heard that in other parts of the country impacted by the pipeline’s shutdown, people were putting gasoline in milk jugs and garbage bags.
By May 12, local stations in Southwest Virginia and southern West Virginia were still busy, but not seeing panic buying.
The letter argues additional energy infrastructure is needed to maintain the nation’s leadership as a net-energy exporter – a position that enhances national security, increases global stability and creates good-paying jobs for American workers.
In the letter, the attorneys general took issue with Biden’s unilateral decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline on his first day in office even though the Obama administration concluded multiple times that the project was a net positive for the economy, the environment and energy security. It further notes Biden’s energy secretary just days ago acknowledged the benefits pipelines offer in transporting fossil fuels.
West Virginia joined the Montana- and Texas-led letter with the attorneys general of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah and Wyoming, according to the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office. West Virginia is also a part of 21-state coalition currently suing the Biden administration over what the coalition calls an unconstitutional revocation of the Keystone cross-border permit.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.