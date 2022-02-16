BLUEFIELD — It’s a chilly winter day in Bluefield as David McNeil walks around his storefront on Bland Street.
From the retail area to the framing workshop to the historic negative closet, he strides with purpose and passion and, perhaps, a bit of melancholy reflection.
Scenic and historic images shine from behind glass displays at the iconic business, Grubb Photo.
It was named after its founder, renowned photographer Melvin Grubb.
McNeil was his long-time associate.
For decades the two men documented the history of the region.
But then Grubb died on Feb. 14, 2018.
And now McNeil is retiring.
It is, by all accounts from locals, the end of a picturesque era.
•••
Grubb, a pilot, was known for his aerial photographs that recorded the development of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.
Asked about a Burke’s Garden photo during this newspaper interview, McNeil was quick to praise his mentor for his fortitude, courage and skill.
The iconic Tazewell County community was not an easy photo shoot.
“Mr. Grubb always considered it a challenge because he had to have his plane up near the maximum altitude,” McNeil said. “You had to shoot from 12,000 feet and that Piper Cub was not built to go much higher than that.”
And Grubb always had to go alone in the Cub.
Bluefield urban legends reflect tales of Grubb opening the door of his plane and hanging out of the side in an effort to capture the best images.
•••
A World War II veteran, Grubb went to photography school on the GI Bill and then came back to Bluefield and started working in photography, McNeil said.
“Grubb Photo goes back to 1948,” McNeil said. “He may have been doing some work for the paper before that, but the physical location goes back to 1948.”
In the early days, Grubb was processing film for local drug stores and the newspaper.
The business started out in a location above Southern Office Supply and then moved to Raleigh Street on June 9, 1955.
It was one day before that when McNeil, a lifelong McDowell County resident, was born in Bluefield on June 8, 1955.
McNeil is a Northfork native who also lived in Powhatan and, after getting married 10 years ago, moved to Upland.
Grubb Photo was known for photographing historic local events, but also family celebrations such as weddings, anniversaries and class reunions.
McNeil said the last wedding Grubb shot was his own.
•••
While local residents always hailed Grubb as “Mel” or “Melvin,” McNeil always called him “Mr. Grubb.”
“It was a sign of respect,” McNeil said. “I started working for him when I was a senior in high school.”
McNeil reminisced that, at times, he continues to think Mel will walk through the door of the business.
“I hear the doorbell ring and I still think it may be him saying, ‘It’s just me.’ “
McNeil said the last aerial photos Grubb shot were of the old bakery along Route 52 about two weeks before his death.
•••
McNeil began working for Grubb in 1972 when he was a senior in high school.
“I would come up after school and help Mr. Grubb and then do assignments for the newspaper,” he said.
At that time, the studio and newspaper were side-by-side.
McNeil always wore a coat and tie during that era, and he recalled a mishap when he was working closely with Grubb as he opened a box.
“He was going to cut open a box with a hawkbill knife, and Mr. Grubb cut open the box and cut the lining of my jacket.”
McNeil met Grubb when he bought his first camera from him.
“I would come up and ask him about my photos,” McNeil recalled. “I had a little darkroom set up in my bedroom. I had plywood covers to put over the windows.”
In 1972, McNeil said Grubb called him and offered him a job.
“I actually worked through that winter and into spring,” McNeil said. “Then someone mentioned to him I was not yet 18. He had to lay me off until I turned 18.”
McNeil said Grubb Photo is the only job he has ever had.
“In 2005, when Mr. Grubb decided to retire, he sold the business to me,” McNeil said. “He said I could still use the name.”
“Gentleman” is the term used most in describing Grubb, McNeil said. “He taught me from the beginning what was right.”
McNeil said when he took over his work focused primarily on digital photography. “Prints were a lot of what Mr. Grubb did.”
•••
While Grubb is known for documenting historic events through photography, McNeil was always by his side, setting up lighting, cameras, lens and camera angles.
“We tried to hit anything that happened in the area,” McNeil said. “We were a good team. It got to the point that I could almost read his mind.”
McNeil said he did much of the studio work because Grubb enjoyed going out and shooting aerial photos.
However, when it came to the underground coal mine shots, McNeil was always there with his mentor.
Any spark could potentially set off a mine explosion, and Grubb pioneered the flash technology to shoot photos underground.
“The first time I ever went into a coal mine with him he was still using the M2 flashbulb, it was the size of a standard 60-watt household lightbulb,” McNeil said. “Any heat would set it off.
“I remember holding up the reflector and pushing away, waiting for the flash.” McNeil said, leaning back in his chair as he mimicked the anxiety of those early days.
•••
This year marks McNeil’s 49th year in the photography business.
He noted that in earlier days there were typically 20 shots of a wedding. Now, with digital, it’s 200 to 300 photos.
“When I started, a wedding album base was 12 photos, Knock on wood, I never lost a wedding,” McNeil said, discussing the many mishaps that can occur when shooting film photography.
While the job could bring anxiety, it also brought enjoyment.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” he said, “especially doing pictures for the paper.”
Perusing past photographs, McNeil held up a picture of Bubbles — an orange stray cat that showed up at the studio in the 1970s and stayed for years.
Grubb was known to be an avid animal lover.
“One woman came in wearing fur cuffs on her coat. Bubbles attacked it,” McNeil recalled with amusement.
•••
The Grubb-McNeil tag team was a decades-old institution in Bluefield.
By the end of February it will be gone.
In preparation for retirement McNeil is currently selling off the store’s inventory, including a plethora of well-known prints.
“It’s an end of an era,” McNeil said, discussing the advent of cellphone photos and the challenges of the COVID crisis. “You can’t fight progress — if it’s truly progress.”
But, in terms of professional photography, he said, “It’s something I’ve done every day for about the last 50 years.
“At one time Mr. Grubb and I shot 78 weddings in one year,” McNeil said. “I always felt like we provided a service.”
Looking toward retirement, McNeil quietly said, “It’ll be different.”
Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com
