PRINCETON — Anyone wanting to adopt a pet from the Mercer County Animal Shelter will have a golden opportunity starting Thursday.
The shelter is one of only four in the state to be part of he “Empty the Shelters — Holiday Hope,” sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation.
From Dec. 1 to Dec. 11, the foundation helps shelters reduce the fees for adoption to $50 or less.
At the Mercer County Animal Shelter, it is considerably less.
“We are adopting dogs for $30 and cats for $10,” said shelter Director Stacey Harman.
That price not only includes the routine adoption fees but spay/neuter as well, plus another bonus.
“The good thing with Bissell is it includes a free microchip with every adoption,” she said.
Not only is it a good deal for those who want to adopt, this program comes at a good time for the shelter.
“Right now, we are totally full,” Harman said. “I have dogs in crates in rooms. This is the fullest I have seen the shelter in quite some time. In my 10 years being here, I have not seen so many dogs so late in the season.”
Harman said “a lot of adopters are needed right now” and a pet can be taken home in the same day a selection is made.
That is because, she said, the spay/neuter will have to be performed later when an appointment can be made because vets are extremely busy and the shelter is so full the adoptees cannot be held.
“There is no deposit for the spay/neuter,” she said. “It is waived with Bissell. We make the appointment and make sure it is followed through.”
Harman said residents often adopt pets for Christmas presents, but she advised to use caution about this, particularly for those who have never cared for a pet before.
“They may not realize it is a 10 to 15 years or more commitment,” she said.
Harman said the shelter is also taking care of 50 newborn puppies now, but they all must be transported to a rescue organization since the shelter cannot provide the more isolated environment they need.
“They are accredited rescues and they will find them homes once they are ready (at least eight weeks old),” she said.
Harman said this will be the third time the shelter has participated in the Bissell program.
“I have seen a lot of them go out with this program, especially one year,” she said, adding that she hopes this one will be as successful.
“Empty the Shelters” is the largest funded adoption event in the country and has helped about 126,000 pets find homes.
During each nationwide event, BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsors reduced adoption fees so shelters can charge $50 or less to take deserving pets from kennels to the couches of loving homes. The “Empty the Shelters” event will be hosted at more than 275 organizations in 43 states.
