BLUEWELL — As of Friday, employees at the Coca-Cola Consolidated distribution facility in Bluewell were still on the job.
They are members of Teamsters Local 175 and their contract with the company expired on July 28.
Earlier this month, Ken Hall, president of Local 175, said the 24 employees were ready to strike after the company had presented a “final offer” that was not accepted.
Hall could not be reached for comment Friday, but Natalie Arrowood, a spokesman for the Coca-Cola Consolidated, which is based in Charlotte, N.C., said work at the facility continues.
“While the contract has expired, at this time our Bluefield teammates continue to serve our customers,” she said Friday. “We do not believe the Union’s decision to take our teammates out on a strike is in the best interest of our teammates, our customers or our consumers.”
Arrowood said that whatever happens local service will continue.
“We have a solid plan in place to ensure continuity in serving our customers and communities in the best way possible,” she said.
Hall said earlier the company is proposing significant increases to the amount that employees pay for their health insurance plan despite the fact that major changes were made to their health insurance only one year ago.
He also said they are offering nearly 20 percent less in wage increases for their hourly employees compared to similarly situated employees at the company’s Charleston, W.Va. branch.
“We are not going to allow them to come to Bluefield and take advantage of employees,” Hall said. “They are good, hard-working employees and the company has said so.”
Employees should not be treated like “second class citizens,” he added.
“There is no justification whatsoever to pay these employees, who perform the exact same work as employees in other parts of the state, substantially less while trying to require them to pay considerably more for their benefits,” he said earlier this month.
Arrowood also released a statement at that time, saying the company cares “deeply about our Bluefield teammates and presented the union with a fair and equitable offer. It’s unfortunate that the union has taken our teammates out on strike, but we have a solid plan in place to ensure continuity in serving our customers and communities.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
