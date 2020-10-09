By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
PRINCETON — PikeView High School in Mercer County is moving to all remote instruction beginning Monday due to a positive COVID-19 case within the school.
According to the Mercer County Board of Education, an employee at the high school has tested positive for COVID-19.
Contact tracing has begun by the Mercer County Health Department to locate all of the individuals who came in contact with the employee.
“In an abundance of caution, PikeView High School will move to all remote instruction beginning Monday, October 12th,” the school board said in a statement Friday. “An announcement of when students may return to in-person school will occur after further contact tracing by the Mercer County Health Department.”
The statement said all sports activities at PikeView High School are suspended until further notice.
The news follows an earlier announcement this week of a positive COVID-19 case that impacted PikeView Middle School.
Both the PikeView Middle and Princeton Middle volleyball teams and their coaches were ordered to quarantine earlier this week due to a positive COVID-19 case, school officials said. Contact tracing also is underway in that case.
The school system also announced last week that the Lady Panthers of PikeView High School had been placed under quarantine due to exposure to a student-athlete outside of Mercer County who tested positive for COVID19. That 10 to 14 day quarantine period should be ending soon.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
