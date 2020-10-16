By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
GLENWOOD — Another COVID-19 case has been confirmed at a Mercer County School.
According to the Mercer County Board of Education, an employee at Glenwood School has tested positive for COVID-19.
The statement said students and staff known to be exposed have been quarantined. The statement said the Mercer County Health Department will conduct further contact tracing. A deep cleaning and disinfecting of all affected areas also will be completed, the statement said.
There have been multiple confirmed COVID-19 cases within schools in Mercer County over the past two weeks. Furthermore, two schools — PikeView Middle and Bluefield High School — have been classified as COVID-19 outbreak sites by the state.
