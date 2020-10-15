PRINCETON – A new case of COVID-19 was reported Thursday at a Mercer County school
A positive COVID-19 case has been confirmed for an employee at Straley School in Princeton, according to a statement issued by Mercer County Schools.
Students and staff known to be exposed have been quarantined. The Mercer County Health Department will conduct further contact tracing, school officials said. Deep cleaning and disinfecting of all affected areas will be completed.
