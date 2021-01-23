PRINCETON — Mercer County Emergency Services Director and Chief of the Bluestone Valley Volunteer Fire Department Tim Farley died Saturday.
The death was confirmed to the Daily Telegraph by county sources Saturday night.
“It was my understanding he died of cardiac arrest,” Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett said.
Puckett called Farley’s passing “a tragic loss.”
“Tim has been stalwart in all aspects of emergency service,” Puckett said, noting he has worked with Farley in many different situations, from floods to providing basic care.
Puckett said Farley played a crucial role during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in making sure local clinics, hospitals and the health department had PPE and other needed supplies.
“He was a calm voice in a time of crisis,” Puckett said. “He worked with everyone, and he made sure everyone had what they needed.”
Mercer County 911 Director Bob Hoge called Farley’s passing a shock, and said he will be missed.
“We need to keep his family and his brothers in emergency fire services in our prayers,” Hoge said.
Puckett also asked for prayers.
“I would ask the community to say a prayer for the community in Tim’s honor,” Puckett said. “He did a lot to protect people … He was the consummate caretaker during the pandemic.
“It was a gift, truly,” Puckett added. “The community owes him a debt of gratitude.”
Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com
