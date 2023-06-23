BLUEFIELD — Teams bearing surveys and umbrellas walked Bluefield’s streets Thursday while gathering information about how this year’s Memorial Day flooding impacted residents so they could have a chance at getting assistance.
High-water rescues had to be conducted in the Oakvale area and across the state line in Falls Mills, Va. when torrential Memorial Day storms dumped inches of water over the region. No deaths or injuries were reported, but damage assessments were soon underway to determine whether any counties or municipalities qualified for aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
City of Bluefield and the Mercer County Office of Emergency Services have been urging residents to fill out flood damage surveys. Surveys are available on the City of Bluefield website and on the city and office of emergency management’s Facebook pages.
Representatives of the West Virginia Emergency Management Division drove down Thursday from Charleston and went door-to-door with some help from city employees. Rain and cool temperatures greeted two teams of four representatives apiece as they walked along streets such as College Avenue.
“We’re trying to accumulate information on the totality of the damages that occurred from the Memorial Day flooding,” said Dr. Jason Means, the public assistance officer for the West Virginia Emergency Management Division. “It’s very important for us to collect information as close to the day of the event as we possibly can.”
The goal is gather surveys within 30 days of a flood event. The information will allow state officials to describe the Memorial Day flood’s scope to FEMA.
“A lot of folks look to FEMA as kind of the beginning and the end of all disasters, and they’re a big player,” Means said. “They’re a very important player in the role of disaster recovery, but there’s a number of other agencies, organizations, volunteer agencies that support disaster recovery; so the information we collect here, depending on how bad it is, depending on the totality of the event, we share that information with those stakeholders and we let the folks in the community know if there’s going to be aid available, what type of aid packages there are.”
The survey came with a way to access it online.
“There’s a QR code, and if you scan it with the camera on your phone, it gives you the ability to access the survey, provide your contact information and tell us a little bit about the damages you incurred during the event,” Means said.
People who do not understand how to use a QR code and need help filling out the survey can call Bluefield City Hall at 304-327-2401 ext. 2462 or the Mercer County Damage Assessment Hotline at 304-487-2823.
The door-to-door surveying was being done only on Thursday.
“We decided to get down here because we’re kind of under a timeline to provide this information to FEMA and to our other stakeholders,” Means said. “And we know we can never get 100 percent data. We know we can never achieve the 100 percent saturation, so we’re trying to get as much as we can right now.”
It was a good opportunity to get more flood surveys filled out, he added.
“We’ve had a good opportunity. Most of the folks are at work right now or out tending to things, so about 25 percent of the homes we are visiting, somebody is home,” Means said. “Most of the folks are able to fill out the survey on their own. There are several folks we had to assist and fill them out on their behalf.”
People who answered their doors were encouraged to participate in the survey while copies of the survey were left in some mailboxes.
“A lot of folks sometimes can be hesitant to provide information and it’s your prerogative to do so, but we encourage folks to help themselves and also to help their neighbors,” Means said. “Even if you have self-recovered and you have cleaned up all your damages and you don’t need additional assistance, having the data to us is very, very beneficial because we get to describe to everybody else how bad it actually was.”
