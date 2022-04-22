NORTHFORK — New infrastructure bringing clean, reliable water to hundreds of McDowell County residents was cause for celebration Thursday for all the people who helped make it happen.
U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., met with local and state officials at Sacred Heart Catholic Church to celebrate the completion of Elkhorn Water Project Phase II. The project brings county water to 112 existing McDowell County Public Service District customers in the communities of Upland, Kyle and Powhatan. Another 163 customers in the Town of Northfork and the Algoma community now have access to water along with 101 in the City of Keystone.
Mayor Carol Sizemore of Northfork said her town’s residents had to rely on an antiquated water system and other unreliable sources before the Elkhorn project went online.
“It is absolutely wonderful to be able to provide service to our residents,” she said.
“How great it is for people to have running water,” Chairman Jerry Stepp of the McDowell County PSD told the guests gathered at the church. “It’s so good to see smiling faces.”
Cecil Patterson, president of the McDowell County Commission, said it’s good to see the project’s Phase II reach completion. The Northfork area is a “hot spot” for ATV tourists, plus the new infrastructure can help the area’s economic development and the county’s tax base.
“It’s just an amazing group effort,” Capito said about the individuals, organizations and elected officials that worked together to make Elkhorn Phase II reach completion. “What strikes me is how Phase II is what we are really talking about here. We’re talking about clean drinking water in a country that has a bounty of gifts.”
Capito also stopped in nearby Kimball to discuss $495,840 in direct spending to provide sanitary septic and sewerage service to 35 households, including 80 people, through the Dig Deep Appalachia Water Project in McDowell County. The senator also visited Five Loaves & Two Fishes Food Bank in Kimball, touring the facility and learning more about their operations and critical services the organization provides.
“Whether it’s providing safe, clean drinking water to our residents, driving economic development in this region, or ensuring our neighbors in need are taken care of, today’s stops highlighted the best of West Virginia’s future,” Capito said. “The southern part of our state has so much to offer, and I’m proud of the local efforts underway to continue improving the lives of working families. I’ve worked closely with city, county, and business leaders to find ways to support critical projects like the ones we saw today, and will continue to do so as they are completed and begin to have an impact on our communities.”
Capito added that as a grandmother with seven grandchildren, she could imagine the efforts that would go into hauling water and boiling it just for washing and other everyday needs. Clean drinking water is among the basic infrastructure rights which includes good roads and broadband access.
With new congressional spending directives, the state’s representatives in Congress can help aim funding at infrastructure projects. Capito said more federal funding will be available, some as matching grants, but she would help with it.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., was unable to attend Thursday’s celebration. In a statement read by Mike Browning, Manchin’s senior advisor, he said that as the state’s former governor as well as being one of its senators, infrastructure remains a top priority. The Phase II completion is “truly a special day for McDowell County.”
“Please keep up the terrific work,” Manchin said. “You’re making the state a better place to live one project at a time.”
Kyle Saunders, field representative for U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., shared a letter in which she said the project was “an incredible accomplishment” in an area that had to rely on an old water system and wells. Miller said that she looked forward to working on the federal level to help McDowell County with future projects.
Brian Reed, regional representative for Gov. Jim Justice, read the audience in which the governor said the project’s first phase was “a great success” and was sure the Phase II will be successful as well. The improved infrastructure will help with both job retention and creation.
Senator Chandler Swope, Senate District 6, said that since he was in construction, he knew that no single agency can fund a project like Elkhorn Phase II, which cost about $6.3 million.
“Water is a very basic need that so many people take for granted,” General Manager Mavis Brewster with the McDowell PSD said. “But without reliable water and sewer services, people face serious health issues, and the economy of the area suffers. That’s why the PSD is so excited to see this project completed. The water systems that were replaced had been in operation for more than 80 years and were in a very deteriorated condition. Residents in this area experienced frequent, lengthy water outages. Thankfully with the completion of this project, the water woes have ended for over 400 residents/businesses along Route 52. Completion of this project provides residents with quality, dependable water service and provides the opportunity for businesses to develop and tourism related to the Hatfield/McCoy trail to increase.”
The project’s funding included a $1.8 million Appalachian Regional Commission grant; an EDA grant for more than $1.7 million; a $1.5 million Small Cities Block Grant; a $1,180,000 Rural Utility Service grant; a McDowell County Economic Development Authority grant for $50,000; and a McDowell County Commission grant for an additional $50,000.
USDA State Director Ryan Thorn said that one thing which is a constant in rural West Virginia is the universal need to improve basic infrastructure. The USDA was ready to work with other agencies and elected officials to address these needs.
“I can say today that at USDA Rural Development West Virginia, we are not only committed to our part, but working with state and federal partners,” he said.
Project team members for Phase II included E.L. Robinson Engineering, Tribute Contracting, Region I Planning & Development and the Dig Deep organization, McDowell County PSD officials said. The PSD is now working on securing funding for Phase II and Phase IV of the Elkhorn Water Project.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.