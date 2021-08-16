GRUNDY, Va. — A majestic species that vanished from Virginia in 1855 is steadily making a comeback in Southwest Virginia and becoming a staple for ecotourism.
On Aug. 12, a more than $2.2 million grant was presented by Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy’s (DMME) Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization program to help foster new habitat for elk and other wildlife in Buchanan County, Va.
Creating opportunities to view wildlife unique to Southwest Virginia is the goal of the Southwest Virginia Sportsmen and Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) through the Ecotourism in Nature’s Wonderland project, DWR officials stated after the presentation in Grundy, Va.
The project was awarded $2,254,750 from the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy’s (DMME) Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization program to help establish a healthy habitat on 2,500 acres in Buchanan County. When the project gets underway, 350 acres of an historic surface coal mine will be converted into a habitat for area wildlife benefiting the species living in that area of Buchanan County, state and federal officials said.
The land is called the Big Fox area along Lee Master Road close to the Russell Fox River, according to Tarah Kesterson, public relations manager for the DMME. The project will take about four to five years to complete.
Efforts to bring elk back to Southwest Virginia started in 2012 and continued until 75 elk caught in Kentucky were released in Buchanan County. The herd started out with 71 adult elk and four calves that were born during the restoration project. These pioneers have since added to the region’s elk population.
“The elk are doing very well,” said DWR Elk Project Leader Shannon Bowling. “The herd’s grown from 75 to 275, and the majority are still in Buchanan County.”
Elk have also reached into other parts of Southwest Virginia such as Lee County and Wise County, he added.
In Buchanan County, the elk roam a large, interconnected area which includes the historic surface mine, Bowling said. The project will involve removing invasive and nonnative plant species from the area, then reseeding it with species that are more native to Southwest Virginia. This new flora will help promote more wildlife diversity not only for elk, but for other species as well. Bears, wild turkeys and deer inhabit the elks’ range along with a variety of non-game bird species.
Prior to the 1600s, elk could be found throughout Virginia, according to a history from the Virginia DWR. Their numbers declined in the 18th and 19th Centuries due to the growing human population and over-harvesting. In 1855, the last known elk in Virginia was harvested by Colonel G. Tuley.
There was been previous attempts to bring elk back to Virginia. In 1917, about 140 to 150 elk were released in nine counties of the Blue Ridge Mountains and two east of the Blue Ridge, according to the DWR. In 1922, 43 elk were introduced in Giles and Botetourt Counties. By 1926, poor habitat, poor release locations and over-harvesting had reduced the elk population, leaving two herds in the Giles/Bland County area and in Botetourt and Bedford Counties.
The last regulated elk season occurred in Giles, Bland and Botetourt Counties in 1960. By 2000, Virginia officials started discussing the idea of reintroducing elk into the state again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.