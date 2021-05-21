CHARLESTON — State residents between 16 and 35 years old who are fully vaccinated can now register online to receive either a $100 gift card or a $100 savings bond.
Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement Thursday during his pandemic briefing.
“We are opening registration,” he said, adding that it is retroactive to all of those in the age group who are already fully vaccinated. “All who have gotten the shots will get it.”
Those who have now been fully vaccinated and want to register can go to governor.wv.gov.
“We are starting to process the gift cards and they will be going out very, very soon,” he said.
Justice said about 130,000 residents in that group have received at least one dose of the vaccine and he has also said he intends to include the 12 to 15 age group in the incentive program as well.
Those getting vaccinated not only receive some money, but they may have also saved their lives or the lives of others, he added.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said the 20-29 age group is spreading the most variants, another reason they should get vaccinated.
The virus cannot mutate if it is not transmitted, he said of the possibility of more variants surfacing.
State Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad said the state has confirmed 1,498 cases of the UK (United Kingdom) variant.
“We are doing well compared to other states,” she said, but the variants continue to spread.
Amjad also said the vaccine is effective against the variants.
While COVID-related deaths have dropped substantially, they continue to be reported, with the death toll hitting 2,769 on Thursday.
One of those deaths, which was reported during the Justice briefing, was a 71-year-old Mercer County man.
On Wednesday, Mercer County reported an increase of positive COVID cases from 166 in March to 330 in April with 31 cases of the UK variant.
On another issue, Justice said kinks are still being worked out in the state’s plan to offer a signup bonus to residents who have been on unemployment and not yet returned to work.
Small businesses around the state are struggling to find workers and that prompted Justice to recently announce the end of participation in the $300 a week federal supplement program to those unemployed on June 19.
Residents can continue to receive the state unemployment compensation, but not the $300 a week from the federal government.
As a way to add an incentive to return to work, Justice wants to give those willing to get back on the job a $1,000 bonus after they have worked for 90 days.
He initially proposed $500 from the state and $500 from the business, but said Thursday that may place “too much of a burden on small businesses.”
Justice said the state continues to see if it is feasible to take on a more than a 50 percent share of the bonus.
“Our small businesses are crying for people to come back to work,” he said. “We still have people sitting on the sidelines.”
Justice said he understands dropping the $300 a week federal funding could hurt people who need it and are willing to go back to work, but have issues.
“It gets dicey in helping those who continue to need help,” he said.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
