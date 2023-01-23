By Josephine E. Moore
CNHI News W.Va.
Smooth, powerful and, most importantly, silent — this is how Raleigh County Schools bus driver Acie Toler described his experience last week while test driving GreenPower Motor Company’s new electric school bus.
The electric bus made its debut on Raleigh School bus routes January 12 as part of a state pilot project.
For this six-week pilot program, the electric bus will be driven on three different bus routes in Raleigh County that serve seven different schools.
Toler was one of nearly half a dozen bus drivers who trained with GreenPower employees on how to drive the new electric school bus.
Toler, who’s been driving buses for Raleigh County for seven years, said the first thing he noticed when taking the bus out for a spin was how much quieter it is from the traditional diesel school buses.
“It’s a lot quieter and it’s got good power in the beginning when you start off and smooth steering,” Toler said. “I gotta get used to a couple of things. The buttons, of course, are in different places so that’s a little confusing ... but it drove real nice.”
Toler said the bus is so silent that when it gets under 15 miles per hour it “beeps like a train” to alert other motorists and pedestrians to its presence.
During a press conference after the driver training, Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price said he’s excited that Raleigh was selected to participate in the pilot programs.
“We’re happy to be a part of it,” Price said. “Our county’s terrain is very diverse, and it’ll give them some good data to be able to evaluate how effective it can be. I think it takes the guesswork out of it for us as well as we move through in the future.”
Mark Nestlen, GreenPower vice president of business development, said the information gathering during this pilot project will not only be important for West Virginia’s future but also the entire country’s.
“It’s an exciting time to look at how these buses operate in the school districts in West Virginia,” Nestlen said. “And what’s important is that it’s not just important to the future of West Virginia, but actually the eyes of the nation have continued to stay on West Virginia during these pilot projects.”
This GreenPower electric school bus, which will be driven by Toler and other bus drivers in Raleigh County, is known as the BEAST (Battery Electric Automotive School Transportation). It’s 40 feet in length, 102 inches wide and 138.5 inches high.
It can fit up to 90 passengers and travel roughly 110 to 150 miles on a fully charged battery, which Toler said is more than enough for his morning bus route.
When the bus is properly charged in between morning and afternoon trips, Nestlen said their data has shown that the bus can travel upward of 200 to 250 miles a day.
“...EPA and other school districts around the nation are watching this to see how (our electric buses) performs here because we know if it’ll handle the roads in West Virginia, it’ll handle roads anywhere,” Nestlen said.
He added that their data is already showing that their electric buses are performing as they should on West Virginia roads “whether that’s on a flat, nice, sunny day, or whether that’s on mountainous terrain and 20-degree weather.”
Nestlen said two more rounds of testing are planned for West Virginia school districts.
He added that he anticipates school districts will be able to purchase these vehicles for the 2023-24 school year.
“Our production in South Charleston is roughly scheduled right now to begin in March,” Nestlen said. “It’ll take us six months once we begin production to be able to roll buses out of there.”
GreenPower’s South Charleston plant has been in the works for just over a year. In January 2022, GreenPower entered into a lease/purchase agreement for a 9.5-acre facility in South Charleston, where the company will manufacture zero-emission, all-electric school buses.
Nestlen said the cost of the 90-passenger Beast is roughly $375,000 as opposed to diesel buses of the same size which are typically around $200,000.
He added that while the upfront cost may come as a shock, over time, the electric buses cost less to operate and maintain.
“Over time what you see is a 70 to 80 percent savings in operations on this vehicle, not just from the diesel fuel, but also from all other maintenance and operations of the vehicles,” Nestlen said.
“You have to realize this vehicle has 150 less moving parts on it than a diesel bus. So right there that tells you the maintenance savings and the maintenance differences that you have on those vehicles.”
He added that federal dollars, as well as state incentives, are already in place to help offset that initial cost for schools.
Raleigh is part of the third round of the state’s electric bus pilot project which was announced by Gov. Jim Justice in June 2022.
Also taking part in this third round are school districts in McDowell and Boone, which will be using the 90-passenger electric bus, as well as Wyoming County School, which will test out one of GreenPower’s smaller buses called the Nano Beast.
The Nano Beast is 25 feet long and is similar in size and shape to a special needs bus, Nestlen said. It can fit up to 24 passengers and has seating that can be reengaged to accommodate wheelchairs.
School districts that participated in the first two rounds of testing included Mercer, Kanawha, Cabell, Wheeling, Monongalia, Grant and Clay counties.
