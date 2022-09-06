PRINCETON — Starting Sept. 7, some Mercer County students will be riding aboard a school bus that’s not the typical model taking them to and from their classrooms.
An electric school bus manufactured by GreenPower Motors will start transporting students that Wednesday, joining the Mercer County Schools bus fleet for six weeks as part of a pilot program, according to an announcement from Mercer County Schools. Bus driver Tony White will pick up students from Princeton Primary, Mercer Elementary, Princeton and Princeton Senior High School that day.
Mercer County is among three of West Virginia’s school systems that will be using an all-electric school buses for six weeks. The pilot project’s goal to test the buses in rural and urban areas.
Superintendent Edward Toman said Friday that the school system would see about applying for an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) which could give Mercer County a chance to purchase up to 25 of the new buses. The grant will be available for two years.
School systems in Cabell and Kanawha counties will be participating in the six-week test run, too, he said. Toman and members of the Mercer County Board of Education recently had an opportunity to tour one of the new buses.
“It’s very quiet,” Toman said, adding that the school system will be doing staff development on using the buses.
In early June, Mark Nestlen, of GreenPower Motor Company Inc., talked during a pandemic briefing with Gov. Jim Justice and said that the company was taking possession of its manufacturing facility in South Charleston on Aug. 1. Nestlen said that electric buses “will be rolling out by September.”
Nestlen also said that West Virginia’s school districts can use a federal program to help buy these new electric buses. Large school buses get a $375,000 rebate, and smaller models would get a $285,000 rebate. This comes with another $20,000 per bus to work on charging infrastructure.
Justice announced last January that GreenPower Motor Company, Inc. would be coming to West Virginia and begin production this year. He stated the facility will start with up to 200 new jobs with a potential of creating up to 900 jobs when full production of zero-emission, all-electric school buses is reached in two years.
GreenPower Motors signed an agreement with the state to lease/purchase a 9.5-acre manufacturing facility in South Charleston, including an 80,000-square-foot building, where the company will manufacture zero-emission, all-electric school buses, bringing hundreds of new jobs and millions of dollars in economic impact to West Virginia, state officials said.
The company builds all-electric school buses that are able to run 140 miles on a charge and recharge in as little as 3.5 hours, meaning that these buses will be able to run their morning route, recharge during lunch, and then run their afternoon route, according to state officials.
