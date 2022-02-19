PRINCETON — Monthly electric bills as high as $200, $300, $500 and even more have been becoming more commonplace as a combination of higher rates and cold winter weather come to bear.
Winter is usually the time of year when consumers, especially those that rely on electric heating, see their largest electric bills, said Phil Moye, a representative of Appalachian Power. This is the time of year when customers see bills in the hundreds of dollars.
“Wintertime is usually the highest time of the year for people who use electricity to heat their homes; and, of course, while December was reasonably mild as far as winter temperatures go, it was a cold January and I think that’s what folks are seeing,” Moye said. “And there were some rate cases last year that affected the cost per kilowatt hour.”
In West Virginia, the current cost of electricity for 1,000 kwh (kilowatt hours) is about $150, Moye said. In February 2021, the cost was about $139. The cost of 2,000 kwh was about $253.29. At this same time last year, it would have been approximately $240.
An electric bill for 1,500 kwh is closer what the average customer sees during the winter, Moye stated. This year, a bill for 1,500 kwh would be about $210, and about $199 last year. Overall, electric rates for kilowatt hours have increased between $11 to $13.
“January was a fairly cold month,” Moye said. “That’s going to have an impact. It’s certainly going to have an impact on how big the bills will be, and probably a larger difference would be month-to-month due to how the weather has been. Some of it comes from an actual difference in the rates, but most of it I’d say, comes from the actual amount used and would depend on how cold a month we’ve had. The outside temperature does make a considerable difference.”
In Virginia, the current cost of 1,000 kwh was $123 and $239 for 2,000 kwh, Moye said after consulting Appalachian Power records. Last year, 1,000 kwh in Virginia would have cost about $106. Moye did not have a figure available for the cost of 2,000 kwh in Virginia.
“In both states, the drivers that have really led to those increases mostly have been capital costs or work that we’ve done on our transmission and distribution systems to replace aging infrastructure,” Moye said. “The transmission projects are often replacing poles, towers and wires; and they’ve been there for 60 to 80 years. That’s where a lot of (cost) comes from. We have probably 3,000 miles of transmission lines in our Appalachian Power area, and far more distribution lines. There is always work to be done to keep those in operating condition and replace that infrastructure when it’s time to do that.”
The cost of fuel for power plants – coal or natural gas – is another factor in the cost the company must pay, Moye said.
Local human service agencies have been seeing more requests for help with electric bills.
“Yes, we have,” Executive Director Craig Hammond of the Bluefield Union Mission said. “It’s kind of been a tsunami. Some of them have astronomical bills.”
During the pandemic, there has been a moratorium on terminating service, Hammond said. People avoiding the loss of electricity have continued to use the utility.
“And now what they did is people continued using power as they always did and the meter kept running, and now they’re at the termination point and beyond their means,” Hammond said.
Some people seeking help could have avoided their problem if they had paid “a little bit at a time” on their electric bills, Hammond said.
In some cases, stimulus check recipients spent the federal money on things “other than necessities,” he said. However, others face “a calamity” such as losing a job.
“And there are some people where it’s no fault of their own,” Hammond said. “We’ll help them as best we can. We’ve seen quite a bit and there are some really sad cases ,and there are some where they allowed the meter to keep running knowing full well the day of reckoning will come. Some people had bills that are just jaw dropping. Three thousand dollars and $4,000, and I can’t believe they weren’t terminated.”
The Union Mission cannot pay such large power bills.
“There’s just no way we can do it,” Hammond said. “I’ve seen $1,300, $1,700 (bills). I would at least try to reduce my consumption of energy. We look at each case individually and try to make the best judgement for every case that comes our way.”
In Princeton, the Salvation Army has been seeing people needing help with exceptionally large electric bills.
“We’ve had more people calling to come in and get assistance,” said social worker Sara Keys. “Some of (bills) are less than $300, but a lot of them are $400 or $500. Once in a while we do have some that are $1,000 or $2,000.”
These especially large electric bills are accumulated over several months, Keys said. Large bills are usually seen by the Salvation Army in January and February, and this was happening before the COVID-19 pandemic; most of these applicants use electric heat in their homes.
The Salvation Army is helping applicants by using the Dollar Energy Fund, a 501© 3 organization, Keys said. This program pays only up to $300 on a bill.
“Dollar Energy will pay up to $300, but everything over $300 has to be paid before Dollar Energy will pay that $300,” she said.
For example, if an applicant has a $500 power bill, he or she must pay $200 of it before receiving the $300 from Dollar Energy.
Andy Farmer, a representative of the Virginia State Corporation Commission, also said cold weather has been a factor in recent electric bills, “and certainly everybody’s usage is different depending on their home and circumstances.”
Consumers need to see how much electricity they are using per month, Farmer said.
“They can get that information from their bill, either on their paper bill or online; and they can look back and they can see how much they were paying last winter and how much energy they used last winter,” he stated, adding that customers can then see what could be increasing their bills.
People using electric heat also need to look at factors such as the age of their heaters and thermostat settings, Farmer said. Heating and cooling a home can be 40 to 50 percent of a monthly electric bill.
“Maintain your heating system,” Farmer said. “Like a car, it needs routine maintenance. Check your filters. A dirty filter makes the furnace work harder because it has to pull air through blocked filters, and that’s one way your system gets a break. At this time of year, air leaks and drafts in your home can be a big concern. Check seals around windows and doorways. They can create a gap, and look into insulation in general. Air can come in from the outside from a lot of places; for instance, where utilities come into the home; so, there are a lot of things somebody can do as a consumer to do a self assessment of their home.”
During the recent holidays and during the pandemic, people have been staying at home more, Farmer said. People working from home and children learning from home adds to the amounts of electricity being used.
“Think of all of the devices that you have, all of the electrical devices and appliances, and how they’re getting more of a workout, particularly during the holidays,” Farmer said. “People leave things on chargers even though they’re fully charged, leaving lights on when nobody is in the room, so there are a lot of things people can do to save energy.”
The Virginia State Corporation Commission has an energy website, Virginia Energy Sense, at www.virginiaenergysense.org, provides information on where people can focus on saving energy, Farmer said. He also advised checking with Appalachian Power payment programs. One program allows consumers to pay an average cost every month to they will not see big energy bills during the winter months.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.