Richlands — Clinch Valley Health was honored to host Delegate Will Morefield and Legislative Aide for Senator Travis Hackworth Tom Lester as they visited Clinch Valley Health this morning to meet with hospital leaders. It was an informative and productive round table discussion about growth initiatives and opportunities to better serve the community.
Senator Travis Hackworth, Hackworth Legislative Aide Tom Lester and Delegate Will Morefield have a unique perspective on the workings of Clinch Valley Health. All three have served on Clinch Valley Health’s Board of Trustees at various points in time and understand Clinch Valley is a leading provider of healthcare and economic support for our area.
The support of our community and legislative partners makes it possible to advance our mission and create places where people choose to come for healthcare, physicians want to practice and employees want to work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.