CHARLESTON — As the number of new COVID cases are declining, the elderly population is once again seeing the largest number of related deaths, and booster shots would help.
“The deaths appear to be trending back toward our elderly people,” Gov. Jim Justice said Monday during his pandemic briefing after reading a list of 31 new deaths with two in their late 50s and rest over 60. “This thing is … preying on our older people … they are in real jeopardy without booster shots.”
Justice said about 90 percent of those 65 and over have been vaccinated, “but a lot of them are not getting their booster shots.”
“I don’t get it,” he said about the failure to get the extra shot, adding that it may not prevent them from being infected, but it can help keep them out of hospitals and prevent deaths.
Outbreaks continue in long-term care facilities around the state.
Bill Crouch, Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary, said the state on Monday reported 676 active cases among long-term care facilities staff and 234 residents.
“We are seeing more and more elderly breakthrough cases admitted to hospitals,” he said of those who have been vaccinated, but not necessarily boosted, contracting COVID.
Crouch said everyone in the facilities is trying to do everything to keep residents safe.
“Everyone is being very careful,” he said, calling staff in those facilities “heroes.”
Locally, three deaths in long-term care facilities have been reported during the Omicron surge.
The DHHR reported Monday several outbreaks in Mercer County: 10 active cases among residents at Mercer Nursing and Rehab Center; six residents and 11 staff cases at Stonerise Princeton; and 15 residents and 10 staff cases at Princeton Health Center.
The DHHR also reported 915 active positive cases among inmates at the state’s correctional facilities and 234 staff.
Justice also announced that a 31-year-old Western Regional Jail correctional officer has died from COVID-19, the fourth such death among Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation staff since the pandemic began.
West Virginia COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh said the booster shot is necessary and can be given after four months from the first two doses of Pfizer or Moderna and two months after the single-dose Johnson and Johnson.
Boosters add another level of protection compared to receiving only the first two doses.
“Really important data” from Israel shows that adding the booster shot reduced risk about 14 times for those over 60 from severe illness, 17 times the protection from hospitalizations and protection from death by about 25 times, Marsh said.
“It underscores the importance of getting that booster,” he said.
Although the spread of Omicron has dropped, vulnerable people should be “very careful,” he added.
Marsh is also a proponent of another booster shot, which would make four shots in all for Moderna and Pfizer.
Justice recently requested the CDC and FDA to allow the state to administer the extra booster, but so far no word has been received.
“All we can do is follow the guidelines, follow the knowledge from all over the globe,” he said. “The fourth dose has been effective. We sent the request, but you know how Washington is … We get lip service and we don’t get answers. All we can do is try.’
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
