PRINCETON — One man was injured Monday after being thrown from his vehicle in a crash on U.S. Route 460 near Princeton.
According to Deputy D. Calloway with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, an elderly man driving an Oldsmobile pulled into Route 460 near Ramey Chevrolet and into the path of an eastbound Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck. The Dodge’s driver and passengers were not seriously injured.
Calloway said the Oldsmobile’s driver, who was alone in the vehicle, had severe injuries. He was transported to a local hospital, but his condition was not available Monday evening.
The man, who was alone in the Oldsmobile, was tossed from it, Calloway stated. His name was not released Monday.
“Apparently he was not wearing a seat belt, Calloway said at the scene.
The Green Valley/Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department and Princeton Rescue Squad also were dispatched to the scene of the crash. Traffic in Route 460’s westbound lane was delayed until the wreckage was cleared away.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
