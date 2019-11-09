BURKES GARDEN, Va. — An experienced hiker who recently found himself in trouble while roaming the forests in Burkes Garden found the help he needed when he called Tazewell County 911 on his cellphone and got aid from the Virginia State Police Med-Flight and the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident happened Oct. 23, Lt. Randy Ann Davis, operations manager at Tazewell 911 recalled.
“It was on Oct. 23 and it started right around 5 o’clock,” Davis recalled after consulting 911 records. “Our 911 center received a call from a 72-year-old male, and he said he was on Chestnut Knob and had come up from Walker Gap in Burkes Garden. He was in the woods on Garden Knob and the caller was by himself.”
The hiker, Charles Bickes of Richmond, Va., said he hiked all over the world and that he was hard of hearing, Davis said. Bickes told 911 that he didn’t have any medical problems, but he had left the Appalachian Trail.
“He wasn’t exactly sure where he was at,” Davis stated. “He was actually using a machete to try and cut his way clear to an open area. He wasn’t prepared for the weather. That day was cold and it was getting close to being dark, and he didn’t have a tent or anything to camp with or get warm with.”
Davis said that 911 dispatchers knew they had to act quickly if they were going to aid Bickes.
“We kept him on the phone, but his battery life on his cellphone was actually down to about 14 percent. Time was of the essence and we did have several deputies in route to him and we contacted the Virginia State Police Med-Flight to see if they could search and they did,” she said. They were actually on another call and as soon as they cleared up, they headed for Burkes Garden.”
Bickes had a headlamp, and he was able to reach a meadow as 911 kept him on the phone. Dispatchers kept communicating with him and updating the Med-Flight crew.
“He heard the helicopter and could see the helicopter, and then the deputies and EMS met him at the old airport at Burkes Garden,” Davis said. “He was OK. He was very appreciative of the help, and I think the deputies gave him a courtesy ride back to his vehicle. He had a headlamp on his head and he turned it to strobe, and I think that helped Med-Flight get a visual on him.”
