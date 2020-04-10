CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported Friday that Mercer County now has eight confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus.
The DHHR released the latest COVID-19 figures for West Virginia at 5 p.m. Mercer County had eight cases of the COVID-19 virus, which is up from seven on Thursday. McDowell County still had four confirmed cases and Monroe County had one case.
There have been 15,101 residents tested for COVID-19, with 574 positive cases, 14,527 negative results and five deaths, according to the DHHR.
These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.
The confirmed cases per county, as of Friday, are as follows: Barbour (4), Berkeley (89), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (21), Fayette (3), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (3), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (28), Jackson (23), Jefferson (46), Kanawha (82), Lewis (2), Logan (8), Marion (32), Marshall (6), Mason (7), McDowell (4), Mercer (8), Mineral (3), Monongalia (78), Monroe (1), Morgan (5), Nicholas (2), Ohio (21), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (10), Raleigh (5), Randolph (3), Roane (2), Taylor (3), Tucker (3), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (17), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (18), Wyoming (1).
