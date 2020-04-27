BLUEFIELD — Another coronavirus patient in Mercer County has recovered from the virus and is now out of quarantine, the Mercer County Health Department said Monday.
Matthew Bragg, sanitarian for the Mercer County Health Department, was able to confirm that another patient in Mercer County who contracted the virus — the eighth case — has now recovered and was out of quarantine as of Monday morning.
Bragg said 15 test results are still pending with the Mercer County Health Department.
In keeping with state guidelines, Bragg said residents should continue practicing social distancing and wear face coverings in public where social distancing is difficult to maintain.
Also Monday, the McDowell County Health Department confirmed that all employees and residents of the McDowell Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Gary have tested negative for the virus.
"As of April 27th, we are announcing as a result of the statewide testing ordered by Governor Justice, McDowell Nursing & Rehabilitation Center has completed testing for all patients and employees," the nursing home said in a statement. "The test results are all negative for both patients and employees. We continue taking the necessary steps to ensure the safety of our patients and employees according to CDC guidelines to prevent the further spread of this virus."
