PRINCETON — Eight new COVID-19 deaths were recorded across the region Tuesday when West Virginia and Virginia health officials reported their latest findings while work to vaccinate and test area residents continued.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 29 deaths across the state Tuesday, bringing the pandemic death toll to date in the Mountain State to 1,928.
Mercer County had five virus-related deaths. These deaths including a 69-year-old female, an 86-year-old male, and 87-year-old female, a 65-year-old female and a 93-year-old female. This brought Mercer County’s total number of COVID-19 deaths to date to 84.
A new COVID-19 death was also reported in neighboring McDowell County, bringing the county’s total number of deaths to 12, according to the county health department. No additional information about the patient was released.
Across West Virginia, virus numbers went in the wrong direction Tuesday. After reporting only 532 new coronavirus cases Monday, the number of new cases reported Tuesday jumped to 1,139.
But in one hopeful indicator, the number of active virus cases in Mercer County continued a downward trend Tuesday with the number of active COVID-19 cases decreasing Tuesday from 1,199 to 1,169.
Another encouraging trend in Mercer County was a decreasing number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
“We are seeing the number of COVID–positive patients trend downward. Several weeks ago we were averaging 50 to 60 in patients per day. Today we have 34 COVID positives in-patients in the hospital. Now sadly, we did have three COVID deaths last night,” said Richard Hypes, director of marketing at Princeton Community Hospital.
Three of these deaths were among the five that the DHHR reported Tuesday, Hypes said.
West Virginia health officials warned residents not to relax their guard despite some encouraging trends.
“Protecting the health, safety and well-being of every West Virginian is our ultimate goal,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “In these days of sadness, we must find the strength to support our friends and neighbors while continuing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by practicing safety measures we know work: wearing masks, washing hands, keeping a safe physical distance from others, and when possible, staying home.”
In Virginia, Buchanan County had one new COVID-19 death, bringing its total to 28. Bland County also had one new death, increasing its total to eight, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The Cumberland Plateau and LENOWISCO Health Districts was scheduled to start vaccinating people ages 65 and older starting Monday, but vaccine supplies continues to be limited.
Preregistration is required through each county’s health department, Virginia health officials said.
Virginia will continue to receive about 100,000 doses per week from the federal government for the foreseeable future, likely through the end of February, state health officials said. Vaccine allocation will be based on population.
The Cumberland Plateau and LENOWISCO Health Districts each have one percent of the state’s population, and will each receive one percent of the available vaccine doses. This allocation includes vaccine for health systems, local health departments, and community partners. It is a substantial reduction in vaccine compared to what has been allocated previously to the health district. Second doses are not part of this allocation, and are shipped separately. Second doses will be available, in time, for everyone who has received a first dose.
People who are at risk for “poor outcomes from COVID-19” will have priority, according to Karen Shelton MD, interim district director.
As a result of the decreased vaccine supply to Cumberland Plateau and LENOWISCO Health Districts, certain Phase 1b priority groups, including manufacturing, will experience a delay in receiving their vaccines. Those with specific medical concerns or conditions should discuss the COVID-19 vaccine with their provider prior to their vaccine appointment, Virginia health officials stated.
Those who are in isolation or quarantine for COVID-19 or who have another illness with a fever are not eligible for vaccine until these conditions are resolved, health officials said. Those who have had COVID-19 and received monoclonal antibodies or plasma treatment are not eligible to receive vaccine until 90 days after treatment.
Vaccination efforts continued across the region. In Mercer County, a date was set for the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. This dose is for residents who received their first dose on Jan. 7 or 8 from the Mercer County Health Department.
Vaccines will be distributed indoors on Friday, Jan. 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Princeton Rescue Squad Preservati Training Center. The center is located at 704 Maple Street off Stafford Drive in Princeton. People who are not able to come inside will be accommodated curbside at their vehicles, health officials said.
“You will be contacted by the health department in the next 24 to 48 hours with a time to arrive to help make the process quick and efficient,” health officials said in an announcement Tuesday. “If you should not receive a call, but are eligible, please bring your vaccination card received at your first dose and arrive during the clinic hours.”
County health departments in both Mercer and McDowell Counties posted statements that residents must now use a statewide registration system on the state DHHR website to register for a first-dose COVID-19 vaccination. People who do not have internet access can call the COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965 to get help with pre-registration. The info line is available from Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Efforts to offer COVID-19 testing are continuing as well. In Mercer County, free COVID-19 drive-through testing is being offered today at the former Bluefield Regional Medical Center, now PCH Bluefield.
The tests will be available at PCH Bluefield, located at 500 Cherry Street in Bluefield, according to an announcement from Princeton Community Hospital.
Free testing will available today from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and again from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to Richard Hypes, director of marketing for PCH. The hospital learned Monday afternoon that testing would be available.
Free testing will be available next Tuesday, Feb. 2 and Thursday, Feb. 4. Testing will be available from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. both days.
The testing clinics are West Virginia DHHR-sponsored events for West Virginia residents, held in partnership with Princeton Community Hospital.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
