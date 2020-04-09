BLUEFIELD — Efforts are underway to make and distribute “ear saver hooks” for essential personnel who are now wearing masks as part of their daily routine in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sara Ballard, owner of Gift Nation Personalization in Mercer County, said the hooks pull back the elastic on masks preventing behind-the-ear chafing and irritation.
The S-shaped hooks can also make the masks fit better, Ballard said.
Ballard said the goal is to distribute the hooks to medical professionals, nursing home personnel, first responders, pharmacy technicians, “and anyone else in general who may need them.”
Ballard makes the hooks using a laser engraver.
“This is not a cheap process due to the high cost of acrylic,” she said. “They must be made from acrylic if being cut with a laser engraver because most other materials are too porous and cannot be regularly sanitized.”
Ballard has already made hundreds of hooks thanks to a “substantial amount” of acrylic donated by Lanford Signs.
“We will be able to initially make approximately 925 hooks, give or take a few,” Ballard said. “We would like to continue to donate these items to help first responders.”
Staff members who have already received the ear hooks, or have expressed interest in receiving them, include those working for Charleston Area Medical Center, Princeton Community Hospital, Bluestone Health clinics, MedExpress and several local pharmacies.
Anyone who may be able to donate acrylic to benefit the project can contact Ballard at sales@giftnationpersonalization.com.
— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com
