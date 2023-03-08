PRINCETON — A Mercer County man who has worked to help preserve the community’s heritage was recently recognized by the state when he became a West Virginia History Hero.
Edward Howard Hill, now 87, of Princeton was nominated by the Mercer County Historical Society to become a state history hero. Hill and other nominees were recognized in February during a West Virginia History Day at the Legislature program and ceremony held at the Culture Center on the Capitol Complex in Charleston.
“Edward Howard Hill has worked tirelessly on maintenance of the Mercer County Historical Society Museum since 2005,” according to the society’s nomination. “In spite of being more than 80 years of age, he is always present at fundraising and other events, including the two-day heritage festival, helping from setup to breakdown. Some years ago, Hill helped with restoration of the Broyles Cabin, now located on historical society property. In addition, he has been a trustee for 12 years.”
Hill said he was unable to attend the ceremony in Charleston because he was helping a friend pour some concrete steps and part of a sidewalk that day.
“Well, it makes me feel pretty good,” he said about the honor. “I put a lot of time into that historical house here in Princeton. It was just a rundown old home, you know what I mean.”
Hill recalled fixing the home’s plumbing and wiring, which needed to be replaced, and fixing the walls with sheetrock.
At historical society functions such as the Heritage Festival at Glenwood Recreation Park, Hill cooks to help raise money for the society’s projects
“I about burned out three grills for them,” he said. “I just turned 87. I just do the best I can for them to keep them going.”
West Virginia History Heroes are nominated by historical, genealogical, preservation, museum, patriotic or like organizations from across the state. The purpose of this annual award is to give state-level recognition to individuals chosen for dedicated service on behalf of an organization’s programs or for a recent significant contribution to state and local history through research, interpretation, publication or preservation. The West Virginia History Hero award is a one-time only recognition.
