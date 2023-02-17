Important legislation has been introduced in the West Virginia Legislature that would allow Bluefield State University to once again offer associate’s degrees in addition to the university’s current four-year-degree program.
This measure is important to the future of Bluefield State University, as well as this area, and should be approved by lawmakers.
The college had been offering associate’s degrees up until about 20 years ago.
Jim Nelson, assistant to the president at BSU, said the system of higher education was changed around 2003 when legislators took almost all two-year programs away from four-year institutions to help create the community college system.
Although opinion about the change was sharply divided at the time, including a rally in Charleston against it, the controversial move had enough legislative support in 2003 to pass.
The change negatively impacted then Bluefield State College, resulting in a loss of student enrollment. The college went from more than 3,000 students to about half that number after the change but, after what Nelson described as “lobbying hard,” was allowed to keep only two associate’s degree programs — in engineering technology and nursing.
Senate Bill 602, co-sponsored by state Sen. Chandler Swope, R-Mercer, would allow Bluefield State University and West Virginia State University to offer a full-slate of two-year associate’s degree programs.
According to the bill, “Due to the need to fulfill their historical mission as historically black colleges, Bluefield State University and West Virginia State University shall be authorized to offer associate’s degrees on their campus as were permitted prior to the establishment of the current system of higher education.”
Ted Lewis, BSU Provost and Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs, said the measure, if passed by lawmakers, will allow the university to better fulfill its mission of serving the educational needs of the community. For example, he said an associate’s degree in science for surgical technology is already being pursued.
“We have had hospitals and health care providers asking us to develop a program to do this,” Lewis said. “We are trying to meet the needs of our employers in the community and provide opportunities for students.”
Also being considered by Bluefield State University is an associate’s degree in cybersecurity, another profession in high demand.
Lawmakers in Charleston are urged to approve Senate Bill 602, which is scheduled for first reading on the Senate floor today, so that Bluefield State University and West Virginia State University can continue to grow and meet the educational needs of their respective communities.
