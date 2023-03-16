Unruly students in West Virginia’s public schools will face stricter repercussions and students in K-third grade will be held to higher academic standards when legislation passed this session goes into effect.
High school students will also be required to take a course in personal finance before graduating.
House Bill 2890, which modifies student discipline and was sponsored by House Majority Whip Del. Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer County, passed the House 79-16 and the Senate 32-0, with an amendent that the House agreed to that makes the bill applicable only to grades six through 12.
The bill now awaits Gov. Jim Justice’s signature.
According to the bill, “When a teacher determines that the behavior of the student is disorderly conduct, interfering with an orderly educational process or disruptive to the classroom environment, the student shall be excluded from that teacher’s classroom and may not re-enter the classroom for the remainder of the instructional day. This removal shall count as an in-school suspension. If the behavior of the student is disruptive enough to be removed from a classroom three times total in one month, the student shall receive an out-of-school suspension or may be considered for placement in an alternative learning center if one is available within the county school system.”
An exception to that could be a “personality clash,” which means the student may learn better in a different classroom environment and the principal “may remove the student immediately and protect the integrity of the classroom.”
The bill also says that each county board “shall implement a tier system policy, with teacher input, to provide a framework for student behaviors and punishments. The policy shall be clear and concise with specific guidelines and examples. The principal shall support the teacher in the discipline of the students if proper cause and documentation is provided following the schoolwide discipline policy. The teacher may not be reprimanded if their actions are legal and within the structure of the county board’s policy for student behavior and punishment.”
Gearheart was pleased the bill passed.
“The student discipline bill should be helpful to teachers, administrators and students to insure that one disruptive student doesn’t prohibit a teacher from delivering or a student from receiving classroom instruction,” he said. “The Senate weakened the bill a bit but I still think it will be helpful.”
Another bill that passed and is awaiting the Governor’s signature is House Bill 3035, the Third Grade Success Act.
The goal is to make sure all students are adequately proficient in reading and math skills by the end of the third grade.
A “comprehensive, systemic approach” must be developed to close the reading and mathematics achievement gaps by third grade.
According to the bill, an approved list of “screeners and/or benchmark assessments in English language arts and mathematics for K-3 students for the purpose of identifying students with a significant reading and/or mathematics deficiency (will be established). The screener and/or benchmark assessments shall be given in the first 30 days of the school year, repeated at mid-year and at the end of the school year to determine student progression in reading and mathematics K-3 grades.”
Any K-3 student who is identified with a deficiency in reading and/or mathematics “must be provided interventions in reading and/or mathematics through a multi-tiered system of support until the student demonstrates grade level proficiency in reading and/or mathematics as identified by an approved screener, benchmark assessment, or the third-grade summative assessment.”
The bill also says that if the child’s reading deficiency “is not proficient by the end of third grade, the child may not be promoted to fourth grade unless an exemption is met.”
All provisions of this bill are effective for school year beginning July1, 2026.
Another change in public school education is that high school students will have to take a course in personal finance.
House Bill 3113 easily passed the House and Senate and sent to Justice’s deck.
The bill requires each high school student to complete a one credit course of study in personal finance as a requirement for high school graduation.
“Beginning with the class of students entering 9th grade in the 2024-2025 school year and thereafter, each high school student shall complete one-half credit course of study in personal finance during their 11th or 12th grade year as a requirement for high school graduation,” the bills says. “The State Board of Education shall develop and issue implementation guidance to local school boards and other education agencies as to curriculum, content matter standards, eligible teacher certification(s), and graduation requirements the course may fulfill before July 1, 2024.”
Some bills related to education did not advance this year.
Senate Bill 619, which would have allowed public school teachers to teach intelligent design, was passed by the Senate but died in the House Education Committee.
Intelligent design means that evolution may not provide a complete explanation of the development of rational thinking in human beings and an intelligent intervention was needed.
Senate Bill 130 also died in committee.
The bill, called the Anti-Racism Act of 2023, passed the Senate but died in the House Judiciary Committee after recommendation for passage by the House Education Committee.
The bill lists concepts to which teachers or administrators cannot be compelled to “affirm, adopt or adhere to.”
Those concepts include:
• One race is inherently, morally, or intellectually superior to another race.
• An individual, by virtue of the individual’s race, is inherently racist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.
• An individual should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment solely or partly because of the individual’s race.
• An individual’s moral character is determined by the individual’s race.
• An individual, by virtue of the individual’s race, bears responsibility for actions committed by other members of the same race.
But the bill also says that “discussion, examination or debate regarding race and its impact on historic or current events, including the causes of those current or historic events,” are not prohibited.
