BLUEFIELD — A huge influx of high school football fans eager to watch Friday evening’s Graham-Beaver game are also bringing a big influx of economic activity around the two Bluefields.
Like other major social events, the game between the Graham High School G-Men and the Bluefield Beavers brings revenue to local businesses.
“Anytime you have an influx of 15,000 to 20,000 people visiting for the game, you’re going to see a significant uptick in the dollars that come in,” said Jeff Disibbio, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias. “People who used to live in this area when they went to school 15 or 20 years ago come to watch.”
The big game is an opportunity for fans of both teams to socialize and reminiscence, he said. Fans will visit friends and family in both the City of Bluefield and the Town of Bluefield, Va., while visiting local hotels, motels, bed and breakfast establishments and restaurants.
“So it’s really across the board, the impact we will see,” Disibbio stated.
The Graham-Beaver football game also attracts fans who have no connection with either team or with the Bluefields. Many fans across the country know about the game and want to experience it. Disibbio compared it to football enthusiasts attending a Super Bowl even if they’re not fans of either team.
“We’re part of the American Rivalry Series,” he said. “That gives us some additional exposure. Oftentimes people will come visit the area just to experience the game even though they have no prior connection to either school. They actually do.”
There is an economic impact from the inaugural Beaver-Graham Week as well, Disibbio said. The week’s events have been planned for several months. Events such as the Shriners Summerfest Carnival in downtown Bluefield along with regular vendors as well as 12 to 13 food trucks gives fans fun things to do while waiting for the game. This helps by giving visitors more to do and encouraging them to stay longer.
Football fans keep local lodgings and restaurants busier as the kickoff approaches.
“Between the high schools and the colleges, we stay busy,” according to Gary MacCarthy, a member of the staff at Bluefield Inn bed and breakfast. “And during the Bluefield Beavers and Graham G-Men rivalry, we stay sold out. People who used to live in the area when they were in school 15 or 20 years ago come to watch. It’s always been a positive thing.”
In Bluefield, Va., the downtown was calm Wednesday, but the pace is expected to pick up on game day.
“Yes, yes, our best time is usually during the weekend,” said Destinee Stephaney, a barista at The Grind Coffee Shop & Eatery in downtown Bluefield, Va.
Sometimes the pace becomes almost overwhelming as game day approaches. High school football fans across the region converge on the two Bluefields.
“We get a lot of people from the surrounding towns,” she said. “We’ll have mobile orders and people call in orders.”
Besides the surge in business, seeing the Beaver and G-Men fans socializing highlights one of Stephaney’s favorite things about the longstanding football rivalry.
“Probably the community coming together,” she said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.