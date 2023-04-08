Easter, the holy day celebrating Jesus’ resurrection, is nearing its 1,990th anniversary. That would take into account that 1 A.D. is the birthdate of Christ and that he lived 33 years on this earth, as Christianity records.
As the time approached for Jesus to fulfill his mission, he and his disciples had a meal which may have been the Seder, or Passover meal and which is now commonly called the “Last Supper.” The Passover hearkens back to the deliverance of the children of Israel from their Egyptian masters when Moses led them forth to the Promised Land but only after a final night of terror when a last plague brought down through Pharoah’s words caused the death of the first born sons of those not protected by the blood of the lamb brushed on door posts or lintels by the believers.
Many churches have long celebrated the Eucharist, as described in Mark 14:23—24. “Eucharist” is translated from the Greek for “thanksgiving.” Unleavened bread, the “bread of haste” as the pilgrims planned for their exit, was at this time broken by Jesus at this meal at which he admonished the apostles to “take, eat, this is my body.” He further took a cup and encouraged them to drink, as it represented the blood of the covenant, or promise. Today, this ritual is observed at various times — some do it on a weekly basis — in churches and is commonly called Communion.
Jesus was betrayed, taken by Roman soldiers, and tried in a secret court held in the home of the high priest, Caiaphas.
The end result was a condemnation, finally agreed to by Roman prefect Pontius Pilate. Death by crucifixion was the sentence which took place on Golgotha hill, also known as the “place of the skull.”
The event happened on Friday evening, the day preceding the Jewish Sabbath, and had to be done quickly as custom dictated that no burial could be done after sundown. Certain normal proceedings, including a proper anointing of the body, were not done as usual because of the time limits imposed. Certain women, including Mary Magdalene, Mary the mother of Jesus and a woman named Salome returned in three days to complete the process, only to discover that the tomb was indeed empty, as Jesus had said it would be, with the large stone blocking the entrance moved to the side of the sepulchre.
And so Jesus, in the account of Mark 16:6, was gone according to an angel and “was not here.” Thus the prophecy was fulfilled, for some 40 more days, Christ walked among men before he ascended into Heaven and the early church was on its way to becoming a world-wide phenomenon.
Easter thus became the greatest day of hope and promise for Christians.
Its popularity has gone beyond the church, however, and is also one of the highlight holidays for children around the world including the United States.
First Lady Lucy Hayes, wife of President Rutherford B. Hayes, is credited with having the original Easter egg roll on the White House grounds in the late 1870s. This took place on Monday, the day after the holiday. At around the same time, many legislators were concerned that large public gatherings like the egg rolling was damaging the grounds of the U.S. Capitol. By 1876, Congress and President Ulysses S. Grant got a law passed forbidding the practice on Capitol Hill but Mrs. Hayes saved the day for the children and so the Executive Mansion, as it is often called, was a fine substitute for the children to have their play time.
Easter eggs and the Easter bunny are a relatively new addition to the holiday celebration, having begun in Europe in the early 1800s. Some believe that Protestants came up with the idea in opposition to the Catholic celebration of the day. Rabbits, who were (are?) believed to lay the eggs as well as decorate them, are not the only animals to figure in the observance — both cuckoos (who can lay eggs) and foxes (who cannot, obviously) are also part of the holiday in certain countries.
No matter who brings the goods, the estimates are that more than $5 billion is spent annually. Almost two-thirds of that total is spent on candy alone. Industry analysts, incidentally, say the most popular candy is the Reese’s peanut butter egg. Candy prices are rising along with gasoline costs and other goods, and the increase in candy cost is blamed on the price of materials including milk, sugar and the aluminum used to create many wrappers.
While the candy dominates the “ka-ching” at the cash register, the baskets and related food for weekend family feasts is a hefty part of the total. Whether or not the pandemic problems are truly over, food distributors reveal that Easter food purchases increased an impressive 9 percent in 2022 from the previous year.
Lamb remains the most favored meat for the Easter meal, being representative of Jesus, the Lamb of God. The sacrificial lamb of the first Passover has been handed down through the centuries as a sacred remembrance of the holiday.
Indeed, memory is essential if believers are to prosper in the spirit of Easter itself because Jesus concluded “I am with you always” and in His words as recorded in Luke 17:20-21, “The kingdom of God is not coming with things that can be observed, for the kingdom of God is among you.”
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
