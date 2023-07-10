PRINCETON – Members of three fire departments responded early Monday morning after a structure fire was reported near Princeton.
The East River Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched around 4:20 a.m. to a fire on Short Street, according to a statement Monday morning from the East River department. The Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department and the Princeton Fire Department also were dispatched to provide mutual aid.
Getting the fire under control took time due to the structure's roof falling in and the floor being structurally unstable. The fire could be seen "from some distance away," according to East River firefighters.
The Princeton Rescue Squad had personnel on standby at the scene. No injuries were reported.
