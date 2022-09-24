BLUEFIELD — The historic East River Mountain Overlook in Bluefield is now officially part of the Coal Heritage Trail with signage that also tells the site’s history.
Local and state officials cut the ribbon Friday morning for the signs installed that highlight the historic significance of the overlook.
Jamie Null, executive director of the Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), said the overlook is an important site in the county and one that people like to visit but may not know the story.
“It’s really important to have these (historic markers) on site for people to see,” she said, thanking the City of Bluefield for installing the signs. “There are people that, despite the interstate, are still coming here. There are people who come over the mountain to see the scenic beauty of West Virginia.”
The overlook is on top of East River Mountain on Rt. 52, which before Interstate 77 was completed in 1974 was the main route south from this region.
“These signs pay tribute to what was here before, which included the first visitors center,” she said, “and that created the idea for more visitors centers around the state.”
Null said the overlook was also at one time home to the Ridge Runner, the “smallest railroad in the world,” which was purchased by the City of Bluefield and moved to Bluefield City Park in 1984 after Interstate 77 opened and the flow of traffic across the mountain dropped.
There was also a gift shop and restaurant opened at the overlook in the early 1960s and the site’s popularity solidified its place in tourism history, she added.
City Manager Cecil Marson said the signs tell a story, and he loves the history being told.
Not only do the signs tell a story, the overlook provides “the greatest view we have” in this area, he said of the vast northern vista of mountains with the City of Bluefield in the foreground.
“I think it’s wonderful,” he said, and more things are on the way for the overlook, including more signage and a monitoring station to track migratory wildlife.
“This is a nice welcome wagon to come in and see we care about it,” he said.
Christy Bailey, with the Coal Heritage Trail Authority, was also on hand and instrumental in the signage project.
“We worked on this a long time,” she said of the signage, including doing a lot of research to make sure of the historic accuracy.
Bailey said the signs are not a “standalone.”
“We have these signs along the entire Coal Heritage Trail, which goes all the way to Ansted,” she said. “If you get on Rt. 52 and head through McDowell County you are going to see these signs…”
The Trail then follows Rt. 16 through Beckley to Ansted.
The Coal Heritage Highway Authority manages development of the Coal Heritage Trail, a national scenic byway starting in Bluefield and passing through the counties of Mercer, McDowell, Wyoming, Raleigh and Fayette.
The Trail was designated as a national scenic byway in 1998 and is part of a network of scenic byways and All American Roads that tell the story of America.
Bailey said a theme was created for the Trail by using the same design for the signs.
“When people see that yellow sign they know they can stop there and learn history,” she said. “We are going to put out a brochure that has all the sites on it. We hope there is more to come here. We are happy to continue working with the city and the CVB. We have others planned that we haven’t done yet.”
Ennis Smith, Director of Destination Development for the state Department of Tourism, attended the event.
“I am here representing Secretary Ruby (Chelsea Ruby, state tourism Secretary)…” she said. “We are so proud of everything we see Jamie doing in Mercer County with the CVB and everything we see happening in Bluefield.”
Smith, an Athens native and PikeView High School and Marshall University graduate, said tourism in the state is back.
“We recently put out some data that show it’s actually up … since 2019 and we are excited to continue seeing that growth,” she said. “This is part of it.”
“We are super excited about what we are going to be doing here going forward,” said Jeff Disibbio, CEO and president of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias. “We are so happy to be a part of this.”
Disibbio said the signage and other work planned for the overlook will help with tourism.
“I can say from the chamber of Commerce’s perspective this is an added bonus to get people off 77 to come into Bluefield,” he said, and it helps make sure the city is not by-passed, but is a “destination.”
Del. Marty Gearheart, D-Mercer County, Bluefield Vice Mayor Peter Taylor, Karen Morris with CVB and Richard Bullins with Coal Heritage Trail also participated in the event.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
