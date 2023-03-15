BLUEFIELD — East End and North Side residents crowded Mt. Zion Pentecostal Church on Park Street Monday night for a Bluefield town hall meeting on planned major projects as well as housing issues.
Bluefield City Engineer Kerry Stauffer told the crowd about the Reconnect Communities Pilot Program and the Safe Streets For All initiative, both federal programs.
Stauffer said a total of $1.5 million in federal funding is already earmarked for planning the two projects and he had maps to illustrate where work will be done.
Safe Streets is citywide and concentrates on upgrading sidewalks, lighting, adding crosswalks and other public safety initiatives, including bike paths.
“It will help make neighborhoods safe for everyone,” he said.
However, Reconnect Communities is just for the East End and North Side area.
Stauffer said the program is nationwide and aimed at places where one community has been disconnected with the rest of the city or town by some sort of barrier like a river.
“In this case, it is the railroad tracks,” he said, which separates East End, North Side and Bluefield State University from the city.
“We will be exploring ways we can reconnect people who are on that part of the city to the other part,” he said, all the way from the Midway tunnel and East Wayne Street.
It will also include a better road connection between BSU with its new Medical Education Center (formerly Bluefield Area Medical Center).
City Attorney Anthony Heltzel said once the studies are completed to determine the details of exactly what needs to be done, “we will go after the bigger money,” which could be $20 million to $30 million just for the Safe Streets For All initiative.
Heltzel said these are long-term projects but the studies may be completed in one to two years.
Bluefield’s East End, which has historically been an African-American community, was one of only three communities selected to be showcased nationally in the Reconnect Communities Pilot Program.
That will mean an overhaul of roads and sidewalks in the East End and North Side areas, including upgrading and paving the road the near the tracks that runs in front of Bluefield State University and links Pulaski Street with Rt. 52.
The corridor would traverse the East End side of the railroad yard, creating a “modern multi-modal street facility that would integrate with centrally-located bridge landings on that side, and provide updated sidewalks, bike lanes, landscaping and streetscaping.”
“Collectively, the investments will rejuvenate and upgrade the ‘Main Street’ district of East End,” according to details provided by the federal announcement.
Heltzel said the housing portion of the town hall meeting is part of a study now being conducted by Mel Jones, associate director of the Virginia Center for Housing Research at Virginia Tech.
Jones is in partnership with West Virginia University and WVU Extension on the study.
She said the goal is to help Bluefield solve future housing challenges by examining all facets of the housing situation now, what it is projected to be, and developing strategies to best serve the city and residents.
Jones gave resident maps of their neighbohoods and facilitators were at each table to hear and record what changes residents would like to make as well as what each neighborhood needs in housing and related amenities.
“This is part of a comprehensive planning process,” she said. “We are here to hear what you want to do.”
Treyvon Simmons, who represents the East End on the Bluefield City Board, said that at each table notes were being taken to “get the gist of what everybody wants in regards to housing, streets, sidewalks … and how each neighborhood could benefit.”
The goal is to plan and build up each neighborhood, he added.
Simmons said the work on housing and the other projects on the table is a long time coming.
“We have been trying for such a long time to get East End and North Side recognized and be one with Bluefield,” he said. “It warms my heart to finally see people recognize that East End and North Side are part of Bluefield...”
Simmons said the fact that the East End Reconnect Communities project is one of three in the country being spotlighted in the nationwide program “will make Bluefield special.”
“Bluefield has always been unique,” he said, and now the nation will get a chance to see that.
Simmons said he was happy with the large turnout for the town hall, and now it is a matter of keeping these projects in the public eye to help move them forward.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
