PRINCETON — West Virginia voters can cast their 2020 General Election ballots in person starting Wednesday, Oct. 21, as early voting starts.
Mercer County Clerk and Registrar Verlin Moye said four precincts will be open for early voting.
They are:
• Mercer County Courthouse, 1501 Main Street, in Princeton
• Sims Wellness Center, 1780 Stadium Drive
• Four Seasons Answering Service, 3311 Coal Heritage Road in Bluewell
• Covenant Baptist Church, 145 Wyndale Dr. in Princeton
All voting locations will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m..
Moye said safety protocols will be in place.
“We are asking that all of our voters coming in have masks,” he said, adding that identifications are also required.
“We are going to practice the social distancing rule and we are going to have crowd control in place,” he said. “We want to keep everybody as safe as possible with our four locations.”
The last day to vote early is Oct. 31.
Moye said recently the county is seeing a stark increase in the number of absentee ballot requests.
“We will probably hit 5,000 absentee ballot requests,” he said, compared to only 670 in the 2016 General Election.
As of Oct. 13, the county had received 2,949 absentee ballot requests with 1,871 cast.
Mercer County has more than 42,000 registered voters.
The statewide numbers also reflect a marked increase in absentee voting this year.
Secretary of State Mac Warner said that as of Oct. 13, statewide absentee ballots requested stood at 120,770, with 65,801 ballots cast.
In 2016, only 16,393 absentee ballots were cast (not including those voters who are no longer registered in the state).
Warner also said there are currently 1,256,339 registered voters in West Virginia. In the last 44 months, Warner worked with the state’s 55 county clerks to register more than 201,000 new voters.
Mercer County voters will see national, state and local offices on their ballots.
National ticket for President:
Donald J. Trump Rep.
Joseph R. Biden Dem.
Jo Jorgensen Libertarian
Howie Hawkins Mountain
U.S. Senate:
Shelley Moore Capito Rep
Paula Jean Swearengin Dem
David Moran Libertarian
U.S. House:
Carol Miller Rep
Hilary Turner Dem
Governor:
Jim Justice Rep
Ben Salango Dem
Erika Kolenich Libertarian
Daniel P. “Danny” Lutz Jr. Mountain
Secretary of State:
Mac Warner Rep
Natalie Tennant Dem
State Auditor:
John “JB” McCluskey Rep
Mary Ann Roebuck Claytor Dem
State Treasurer:
Riley Moore Rep
John D. Perdue Dem
Commissioner of Agriculture
Kent Leonhardt Rep
Bob Beach Dem
Attorney General:
Patrick Morrisey Rep
Sam Brown Petsonk Dem
State Senate 6th District:
Chandler Swope Rep
(no opposition)
House 27th District
(vote for no more than THREE):
Doug Smith Rep
Marty Gearheart Rep
Joe C. Ellington Jr. Rep
Tina Russell Dem
Mercer County Commissioner:
Greg Puckett Rep
Ronnie Oakley No Party
Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney:
Brian K. Cochran Rep
(no opposition)
Mercer County Sheriff:
Tommy “T.A.” Bailey Rep
Theodore (Teddy) White III Independent
Mercer County Assessor:
Lyle Cottle Rep
Sharon D. Gearhart Dem
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
