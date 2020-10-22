PRINCETON — Early voting in West Virginia had a strong start Wednesday with Mercer County voters casting more than 1,400 ballots in a single day.
Employees at the Mercer County Courthouse and the neighboring courthouse annex estimated that more than 60 voters were waiting about 8 a.m. for the polls to open. Early voting started at 8:30 a.m.
“We’ve had 500 as of 3 o’clock at the courthouse,” County Clerk Verlin Moye said. “There was a line of 30 already at the Bluewell location, so it’s a very, very good first day. It looks like we’re going to break a record real quick. I’m sure of it. This is g oing to be a record-setting election.”
Moye urged voters to remember that they should not wear hats, scarves, T-shirts or masks endorsing any candidates.
“For the most part, people have been very civil about it,” Moye said. “Marie Hill, our chief voter registrar, told me that people have been very understanding and nice when asked to remove their campaign hats, scarfs and things.”
Hill reported at the end of the business day that a total of 1,414 voters went to Mercer County’s four early voting places.
As a precaution against COVID-19, voters at precincts across the state are being asked to wear masks when they go to the polls and to maintain social distancing.
Early voting in Monroe County saw a lot of activity Wednesday morning as well. Chief Deputy Clerk Jeremy Meadows said that there were people waiting in line when the polls opened.
“Mostly, the voters are handling it well,” Meadows said. “They have maybe a 10 to 15-minute wait at most.”
Poll workers were seeing more early voters than in previous elections. Meadows looked at his records to see how many people had voted as of 2:30 p.m.
“We’ve had about 200, which is good because on a good election we normally do about 100 a day,” he said. “We’re doing double what we normally do.”
In Welch, there was a line Wednesday morning outside the McDowell County Courthouse when the polls opened, Elections Supervisor Crystal Greer said.
“We’ve been steady,” she said of the first day’s voter turnout. About 60 voters had cast their ballots as of 2:30 p.m.
“It’s been good for a first day,” she said.
Early polls across West Virginia will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. In West Virginia, early voting continues until Oct. 31.
In Mercer County, early ballots can be cast at the following locations:
• Mercer County Courthouse, 1501 Main Street, in Princeton.
• Sims Wellness Center, 1780 Stadium Drive.
• Four Seasons Answering Service, 3311 Coal Heritage Road in Bluewell.
• Covenant Baptist Church, 145 Wyndale Dr. in Princeton.
In McDowell County, the polling place for early voting will be at the McDowell County Courthouse.
Voters in Monroe County can cast their early ballots at the Peterstown Town Hall along Thomas Street and at the 911 Center next to the Monroe County Courthouse in Union.
