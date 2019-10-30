PRINCETON — Today is the last day Mercer County residents can vote early in the special election which will determine whether local voters will approve a new five-year excess levy for the Mercer County Schools system.
The current five-year excess levy for Mercer County Schools expires on June 30, 2020. County Clerk Verlin Moye said rates will not change and just continue what is already in place, which brings in almost $13 million for the school system.
Schools routinely receive 34 percent of a total property tax ticket. The excess levy, in place for decades, boosts that amount, Moye said.
“The excess levy is 40 percent (of the property taxes that was set in 2015),” he stated previously, bringing the total percentage for schools to about 74 percent.
Moye said Tuesday that the early voter count could exceed 2,200 by the end of the day.
Of the remaining money, the county receives 24 percent and the state gets approximately 1 percent. Voters will determine whether a new excess levy is approved.
Early voting today will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The early voting polls will be at the following locations:
• Mercer County Courthouse
• Bluefield Auditorium at 1780 Stadium Drive, Bluefield.
• Four Seasons Answering Service at 3311 Coal Heritage Road in Bluewell.
• Covenant Baptist Church at 145 Wyndale Drive off Athens Road near Princeton.
Moye said preparations were underway for the special levy election on Nov. 2
On Nov. 2, the polls used across the county during regular elections will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Moye said.
Several polling places across Mercer County have been consolidated due to school closings and American with Disabilities Act requirements, Moye said. Signs directing voters to new locations will be posted at former polling places. They include the following locations:
• Precinct #36 – Cumberland Heights Elementary School, has been moved to the Cumberland Heights Baptist Church at 3811 East Cumberland Road, Bluefield.
• Precinct #49 – Pinoak Community Building has been moved to the Lashmeet Community Freewill Baptist Church on Route 10.
• Precinct # 57 – Athens Masonic Lodge, has been merged into Precinct # 56 – Athens Elementary School at 205 South State Street, Athens.
• Precinct # 27 – Memorial Elementary School, has been moved to Bland Street United Methodist Church at 2620 Bland Street, Bluefield.
• Precinct # 86 – moved from the Apostolic Church to CASE Thorn Center at 215 Thorn Street in Princeton.
People seeking more information about the special election or where they can vote on Nov. 2 can go to mercervotes.com on the internet. They can also call Mercer County Voter Registration at 304-487-8338 or 304-487-8339.
