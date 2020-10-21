PRINCETON — Polling places across southern West Virginia and the rest of the state open today for early voting as the November election steadily approaches.
Early voting will continues until Saturday, Oct. 31,and the deadline in West Virginia for requesting an absentee ballot is Oct. 28, according to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office. Secretary of State Mac Warner reminded voters who wish to vote absentee due to concerns of COVID-19 that the absentee ballot application portal at GoVoteWV.com is the most efficient way to request their ballot.
Mercer County Clerk Verlin Moye said four precincts will be open across the county for early voting.
The county’s early polling places include:
• Mercer County Courthouse, 1501 Main Street, in Princeton
• Sims Wellness Center, 1780 Stadium Drive
• Four Seasons Answering Service, 3311 Coal Heritage Road in Bluewell
• Covenant Baptist Church, 145 Wyndale Dr. in Princeton
All voting locations will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Moye said.
Moye said safety protocols will be in place, and that all voters coming to the polls will be asked to wear masks. Identifications are also required.
In McDowell County, the polling place for early voting will be at the McDowell County Courthouse. Like Mercer County, early voting will be Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In Monroe County, early polling places will be at the Petertown Town Hall along Thomas Street , according to the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.
A second early polling place will be located at the 911 Center behind the Monroe County Courthouse in Union.
Hours to vote are 8:30 am till 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday. Both of Monroe County’s early voting places will be open the two Saturdays, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31. Hours to vote on the two Saturdays are 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
