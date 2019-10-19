PRINCETON — Mercer County residents starting taking advantage Friday of early voting polls set up across the county to cast their ballot for or against a new five-year excess school levy.
The current Mercer County Schools five-year excess levy ends on June 30, 2020. A special election will be held Nov. 2, but voters can visit the polls before that date. Residents started arriving Friday morning to cast their ballots.
“Everything went well,” County Clerk Verlin Moye said. “All of our precincts opened without remark. Everything went smoothly and we had a moderate, steady stream of voters. In the courthouse location, we voted 134 (people) here. There seems to be an increase in interest as the news gets out. People are really starting to talk about it.”
Since the election involves only one question, whether to approve or not to approve a new five-year levy for the county school system, paper ballots are being used instead of electronic voting machines, Moye said previously.
By the end of the business day Friday, a total of 267 people had voted, Moye stated. Polls will be open again today. Early voting will continue until Oct. 30.
Voting hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The early voting polls will be at the following locations:
• Mercer County Courthouse
• Bluefield Auditorium at 1780 Stadium Drive, Bluefield.
• Four Seasons Answering Service at 3311 Coal Heritage Road in Bluewell.
• Covenant Baptist Church at 145 Wyndale Drive off Athens Road near Princeton.
“Everything’s on schedule,” Moye said. “Historically, special elections have a lower turnout. We expect this to be the same.”
People seeking more information about the special election can go mercervotes.com on the internet.
