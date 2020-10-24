PRINCETON — Large numbers of voters kept arriving Friday at polls across southern West Virginia and increasing the overall totals of votes being cast prior to the Nov. 3 presidential election.
Voters going to Mercer County’s four polling places cast a total of 1,301 ballots Friday, bringing the first-week total of 4,034, Chief Voter Registrar Marie Hill said.
“We’ve had a great three days with only a few problems,” County Clerk Verlin Moye added. “We had to beef up the internet at the Herb Sims Center on Stadium Drive in Bluefield, and thanks to Dr. (David) Olive at Bluefield College and ComCast and a few others, the transition went remarkably smooth and quick.”
Voters are being asked to wear masks and observe social distancing while they are at the polls.
“We truly cannot run a successful election without the cooperation of the entire community,” Moye stated. “I’m happy to say that we’ve had consistent, reasonable waiting lines at all of our locations. We’re off to a good start. Also to note is the fact that we successfully and securely scanned nearly 1,500 absentee ballots today. I am so proud our registered voters, our election personnel and our support from the media, board of education, law enforcement and many others who work diligently and thanklessly who help us to provide a safe and secure election here in southern West Virginia.”
Voters continued arriving at the early polls in other southern West Virginia counties. In McDowell County, 207 early votes were cast in the first two days, according to the McDowell County Clerk’s Office. Totals for the first week were unavailable Friday.
The Monroe County Clerk’s Office had received a total of 751 early votes for the first week. About 271 of those votes were cast Friday, according to Chief Deputy Clerk Jeremy Meadows.
“They have been slamming,” Meadows said about the number of voters coming to the polls. “There have been lines all day, every day. We’re having a very, very great turnout and no problems whatsoever.”
Early polls across West Virginia are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Early voting continues in the state until Oct. 31.
Mercer County’s early polling places at the following locations:
• Mercer County Courthouse, 1501 Main Street, in Princeton.
• Herb Sims Wellness Center, 1780 Stadium Drive in Bluefield.
• Four Seasons Answering Service, 3311 Coal Heritage Road in Bluewell.
• Covenant Baptist Church, 145 Wyndale Drive in Princeton.
In McDowell County, the polling place for early voting will be at the McDowell County Courthouse.
Monroe County voters can cast their early ballots at the Peterstown Town Hall along Thomas Street and at the 911 Center next to the Monroe County Courthouse in Union.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
