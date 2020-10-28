TAZEWELL,Va. — Poll hours were extended Tuesday in Tazewell County, Va. as Saturday’s deadline for voting earlier approached in Virginia and neighboring West Virginia.
By late Tuesday morning, almost 5,200 people had voted in Tazewell County, according to Brian Earls, director of elections and general registrar. With so many people arriving at 2848 Riverside Drive in North Tazewell to cast their votes, the decision was made to extend voting hours.
“We went ahead and made that official starting today,” Earls said Tuesday morning. “We made it from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and we’re going to do that through Saturday. Saturday is the last day for early voting.”
More than triple the number of Tazewell County residents who came to the polls in 2016 have cast their votes already.
“Well, compared to the last presidential election in 2016, we had just short of 1,100 in person; so we’re five fold on this one with five days to do,” Earls said.
Numerous factors such as moving the county’s early polling place from the Tazewell County Courthouse to a location with easier access and worries that the Post Office will not deliver absentee ballots in time to be counted have helped to increase turnout, he said.
A drop box is at the Riverside Drive polling place for absentee ballots, and these boxes will be at all the regular polling places on Election Day, Earls said.
“You won’t have to wait in line; just drop it off at the drop box,” he said. “That’s a new thing, too. That’s last-minute change. It came down from the General Assembly.”
Another change in state law moved the date when absentee ballots need to arrive in order to be counted. In previous years, absentee ballots had to be received by Election Day. Under the new law, they must be postmarked by Election Day and received by noon that following Friday, Earl said.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot in Virginia has passed. Normal polling places will be open on Election Day, he said.
In Buchanan County, Va., election officials are seeing about twice the number of voters that they saw in 2016.
“We’ve had a big turnout,” said Vicki Clevinger, director of elections. “We’ve mailed 956 (absentee ballots) and so far today we had 1,260 in person. We’ve been busy because during the last presidential election, we only voted 1,029 total.”
Buchanan County’s earlier polling place is at 23784 Riverside Drive in Grundy, Va. near the town police department and fire department.
Voters kept early polls busy Tuesday in West Virginia as well. Early polls are open in West Virginia from Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In McDowell County, a total of 369 people had voted at the McDowell County Courthouse as of Tuesday morning.
In Monroe County, numbers of early votes cast continued to climb. Monroe County’s polls are at the Peterstown Town Hall and the 911 Center near the Monroe County Courthouse in Union.
“They’re looking great, “ Chief Deputy Clerk Jeremy Meadows said. “We have 1,526, which is extremely high for us. There’s been no reported problems. Everything’s looking good and we’re just about ready for Tuesday.”
Mercer County’s four polling places turned in a total of 1,028 votes Tuesday, bringing the county’s overall vote total to 7,342, according to Chief Voter Registrar Marie Hill.
“And we have mailed out 3,408 absentees,” she said. “Wednesday is the deadline for absentee.”
Absentee ballot applications online at wvsos.com and mercervotes.com. People can also call the Mercer County voter registration and elections office at 304-487-8338 or 8339, she said.
People coming to the polls should bring some form of identification such as their driver’s license if they do not have their voter registration card with them, she said.
Mercer County’s early polling places are at the following locations:
• Mercer County Courthouse, 1501 Main Street, in Princeton.
• Herb Sims Wellness Center, 1780 Stadium Drive in Bluefield.
• Four Seasons Answering Service, 3311 Coal Heritage Road in Bluewell.
• Covenant Baptist Church, 145 Wyndale Drive in Princeton.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
