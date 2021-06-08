TAZEWELL, Va. — If early voting is any indication, voter turnout in today’s Democratic primary in Virginia will be light.
Early in-person voting, and absentee balloting by mail, was dismal in the red-leaning coalfield counties. Area voter registration officials are hoping more people will cast a ballot today at their normal voting precinct.
Although it is a Democratic primary, any one — including Republicans — can cast a ballot. The main contest on today’s primary ballot is the governor’s race, where former Governor Terry McAuliffe, state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, Del. Lee Carter and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax are all vying for their party’s nomination.
Today’s winner will face Republican Glenn Youngkin in November.
Final early voting, and absentee balloting figures released Monday, were not impressive.
In Buchanan County, only 14 people voted early at the registrar’s office in Grundy. Another 79 absentee ballots were cast by mail.
“It will be a slow day,” Buchanan County Registrar Vicky Clevinger said of today’s Democratic primary.
Bland County also had only 14 people to vote early at the courthouse in Bland. Another 37 people voted absentee by mail.
“I expect a pretty light turnout overall,” Bland County Registrar Stacy Tibbs Grady said of today’s primary.
The Democrats did a little better in neighboring Tazewell County, where 92 people voted early at the registrar’s office in Tazewell.
Another 155 people voted absentee by mail. But 75 absentee ballots that were requested by mail have not yet been returned, according to Tazewell County Registrar Brian Earls.
The ballots must be post marked by today, Tuesday, June 8, and returned by Friday, June 11, to be counted.
Earls also is expecting a light turn-out today at the polls, which open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Voters will cast a ballot today at their normal voting precinct.
“Just have an ID with you and vote at your normal voting precinct,” Earls said.
In Virginia, voters aren’t required to register with a political party. So actual data isn’t available in terms of how many Democrats or Republicans there are within a county.
However, last November, the number of people in Tazewell County who voted Republican was estimated to be within the 75 percent to 85 percent range.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
